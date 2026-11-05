💻 Lexington, MA IT Roundup: Multiple High-Paying Tech Roles

Lexington’s tech scene is buzzing right now, especially around defense, biotech, and advanced analytics. If you’re into cloud, embedded systems, AI/ML, or RF, there are some strong options here.

Employer: Aquila Technology

Aquila Technology Location: Lexington, MA (Hybrid, 3 days onsite, within 100 miles)

Type: Internship

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Clearance: Must be able to obtain Active Secret (U.S. citizen)

Work on autonomous data collection and processing systems in C/C++ on Linux-based embedded platforms. Great fit if you like hands-on lab work with oscilloscopes/logic analyzers and want real defense R&D experience plus strong perks (PTO, 401k match, tuition reimbursement, device + internet stipends).

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Location: Lexington, MA (Hybrid/Onsite per role needs)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $61,900 – $141,000 (annualized USD)

(annualized USD) Clearance: Secret required

Support federal clients as they modernize IT using cloud-native and DevOps/DevSecOps practices. You’ll automate CI/CD, troubleshoot pipelines, and work with tools like Kubernetes, Docker, AWS, Jenkins, Azure while accessing internal labs and solid benefits.

Employer: Wave Life Sciences

Location: Lexington, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $127,000 – $172,000 + bonus & equity eligibility

Lead IT strategy for clinical trial systems and data (CTMS, eTMF, safety, IRT, clinical data platforms) in a biotech focused on RNA medicines. Ideal for someone with 8+ years in life-science IT who can own roadmaps, GCP system validation, and clinical data centralization.

Employer: MIT Lincoln Laboratory

Location: Lexington, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not specified (varies by experience level)

Range not specified (varies by experience level) Clearance: Must be able to obtain Secret, U.S. citizenship required

Help design next-gen DoD communications and networking across space, air, and surface platforms. You’ll code in Python/C/C++/MATLAB, work with Linux/RTOS, and touch areas like software-defined networking, wireless comms, and hardware-in-the-loop experiments.

Employer: MIT Lincoln Laboratory – Group 51

Location: Lexington, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $114,000 – $164,000 (depending on level)

(depending on level) Clearance: Must be able to obtain Secret, U.S. citizenship required

Early-career role applying AI/ML to RF and cyber-electromagnetic warfare problems. You’ll work in Python with modern ML frameworks, build and test RF ML models, and support lab and field experiments with strong mentorship and benefits.

Employer: MIT Lincoln Laboratory – Cyber-Physical Systems Group

Location: Lexington, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $92,000 – $128,000 (depending on level)

(depending on level) Clearance: Must be able to obtain Secret, U.S. citizenship required

Great for early-career engineers who like cyber, RF, EW, and AI. You’ll support prototype development, lab and field tests, and integration of cyber-electromagnetic capabilities, using tools like Python, MATLAB, C++ and RF test gear.

Employer: MIT Lincoln Laboratory – Homeland Sensors & Analytics Group

Location: Lexington, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $140,000 – $207,000 (depending on level)

(depending on level) Clearance: Must be able to obtain Secret, U.S. citizenship required

Lead systems-level analysis for homeland security sensing and analytics—think radar, EO/IR, ML-based analytics, and multi-sensor fusion. This is a senior role (PhD or MS + 4 yrs) where you guide projects, mentor others, and shape architectures for real-world deployments.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these teams hire across levels and keep strong candidates in mind.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.