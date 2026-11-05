🏗️ Multiple Engineering Roles in Lexington, MA with Aquila Technology

Lexington is buzzing with high‑tech defense and research work right now, and Aquila Technology is hiring across several engineering specialties. All of these roles support cutting‑edge projects and require the ability to obtain a Secret clearance.

Employer: Aquila Technology

Aquila Technology Location: Hybrid, Lexington, MA (at least 2 days onsite, within 100 miles)

(at least 2 days onsite, within 100 miles) Type: Internship / Contract role (engineering level, not student)

(engineering level, not student) Salary: Not listed

Work on PCB schematic capture and layout for RF, high‑speed digital, mixed‑signal, and power boards used in quantum computing, sensing, and space/airborne systems. Great fit if you have 5+ years PCB design, can generate fab/assembly packages, and like collaborating with mechanical, structural, and thermal teams.

Employer: Aquila Technology

Aquila Technology Location: Hybrid, Lexington, MA (about 3 days onsite, within 100 miles)

(about 3 days onsite, within 100 miles) Type: Internship / Full-time style role

Salary: Not listed

Support a top defense research lab on hypersonic aircraft design using CFD and high‑performance computing. Ideal if you have a BS+3 years or MS in Aero/Mech, strong CFD and HPC experience, and want to work on first‑of‑a‑kind systems across air, space, and more.

Note: This Indeed posting is a duplicate of the LinkedIn Aerodynamics Engineer role, so only one listing is shown here.

Employer: Aquila Technology

Aquila Technology Location: 100% onsite, Lexington, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design and test advanced electrical systems and prototypes for national security projects. You’ll work on analog/digital circuits, power systems, embedded battery systems, PCB design, and microcontrollers, with room to use RF, electro‑optics, and GPU tools if you have them.

Employer: Aquila Technology

Aquila Technology Location: 100% onsite, Lexington, MA

Type: Internship / Contract role (experienced engineer)

(experienced engineer) Salary: Not listed

Focus on structural analysis and finite element modeling for advanced hardware, using Femap/Nastran and SolidWorks. Good match if you have 3+ years in structural modeling, static/dynamic analysis, and want hands‑on work with vibration, shock, and environmental testing.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—clearance‑based roles can move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.