Lexington is busy on the roads right now, and CDL drivers are in demand. If you like steady miles, solid pay, and getting out on the highway, these are worth a look.

Employer: K&B Transportation

K&B Transportation Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $270 daily salary, about $1,350–$1,890 weekly

Dedicated routes with a guaranteed daily salary, so you’re not stressing about miles. Mostly Midwest lanes, late-model automatic Freightliners, and weekly home time in some areas.

Employer: Schneider

Schneider Location: Within 75 miles of Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time, Team

Pay: Average $1,940–$2,375 weekly, plus $10,000 sign-on bonus for experienced drivers ( $5,000 for new drivers)

Terminal-to-terminal, 100% no-touch, drop-and-hook freight running mostly east of the Mississippi. Every-other-week home time, pet-friendly policy, and paid orientation with strong benefits.

Employer: G&J Pepsi-Cola Bottlers, Inc.

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

OTR role moving products and raw materials between Pepsi facilities. Good fit if you want steady corporate freight, a mix of driving and some warehouse work, and you have a Class A CDL (0–1 year delivery experience is okay).

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.