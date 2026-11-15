Lexington’s hospitality scene is busy right now—campus dining, arenas, clubs, and mobile beauty are all hiring. If you like fast-paced work and helping people have a great time, these are worth a look.

Employer: Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services (Compass Group)

Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services (Compass Group) Location: Lexington, KY (University of Kentucky campus)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead one or more student retail dining locations on UK’s campus—overseeing daily operations, cash controls, hiring, and training. Good fit if you have 1–3+ years in foodservice management, know your way around P&L, and want room to grow inside a huge national company with medical, dental, vision, PTO, and more.

Employer: Levy Restaurants (Compass Group)

Levy Restaurants (Compass Group) Location: Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run all concessions operations at one of the most famous arenas in the country. You’ll handle event planning, guest experience, cash controls, and staff leadership, so it’s ideal for someone with 5+ years in food & beverage operations who’s ready for a big, high-energy venue and strong corporate benefits.

Employer: HereSpa

Location: Lexington, KY (on the road)

Type: Contract / Freelance (1099)

Pay: Estimated $60–$100+ per completed service | $60–$90 per hour (not guaranteed; depends on service and demand)

Perfect if you want flexible, make-your-own-schedule work. You’ll travel to homes, hotels, senior communities, and events providing nail services, with fast direct-deposit payouts and no need to chase clients for payment. You must have a valid nail tech/manicurist/cosmetology license, your own tools, and reliable transportation.

Employer: The Club at UK’s Spindletop Hall

Location: Lexington, KY 40511 (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $42,000–$48,000 per year

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, employee discount, flexible schedule, professional development, referral program

Plan and run weddings and private events at a historic private club—handling client inquiries, contracts, event details, and banquet staff. Great for someone with 1+ year of events management and customer service, strong organization skills, and who doesn’t mind evenings, weekends, and holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—hospitality employers often have more than one opening behind the scenes.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.