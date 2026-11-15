Lexington has some solid finance openings right now, especially if you like working with numbers and helping businesses or clients make smart money moves.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Tharp Consulting Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support manufacturing operations with accurate, on-time financial reports and analysis. You’ll handle general ledger, cost accounting, month-end close, budgets, forecasts, and variance analysis, and work closely with operations to improve margins and efficiency.

Employer: UBS

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help financial advisors serve high-net-worth clients by building asset allocation strategies and reviewing portfolio performance. Great fit if you have Series 7 & 66, a finance degree, and enjoy client-facing work plus deep data and portfolio analysis.

Employer: LS Solutions

LS Solutions Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar to a plant accounting role: you’ll manage general ledger, cost accounting, month-end close, budgets, and variance analysis for manufacturing operations. Good for someone with strong GAAP knowledge who likes process improvement and partnering with operations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details open up more options than you’d expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.