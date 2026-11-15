Lexington has a nice mix of outdoor work and higher-paying maintenance leadership roles right now. Good options whether you want seasonal side money or a full-time career move.

Employer: HLM Landscape Services

HLM Landscape Services Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Seasonal / Temporary / On-Call

Salary: Not listed

On-call winter work clearing snow and ice from parking lots, sidewalks, and entrances at commercial sites. Good fit if you’re dependable, can work overnights, weekends, and holidays, and don’t mind cold weather and physical labor.

Employer: HLM Landscape Services

HLM Landscape Services Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a crew of 2–5 team members on landscape construction projects, including grading, drainage, pavers, retaining walls, and plant installs. Great for someone with equipment skills (skid steers, mini excavators), a valid driver’s license + DOT card, and experience running small crews.

Employer: HLM Landscape Services

HLM Landscape Services Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role installing plants, patios, retaining walls, drainage, and grading on commercial and other properties. Expect long outdoor days (Mon–Fri 7am–5pm, some weekends), lifting up to 70 lbs, walking a lot, and operating trucks, trailers, and landscape equipment.

Employer: Amazon (PillPack, LLC)

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary (Lexington): $82,600 – $123,900/year

Lead regional maintenance teams that keep robotics and material handling equipment running in Amazon facilities. Mix of strategy and hands-on problem solving, heavy travel (up to 60%), and strong pay plus Day 1 healthcare, 401(k) match, and parental leave. Requires 4+ years industrial maintenance and experience with CMMS and Microsoft Office.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.