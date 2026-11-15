Lexington’s retail scene is busy right now—great if you like helping people and staying on your feet. Here are several solid customer service and retail roles hiring across town.

Employer: Pandora

Pandora Location: Summit at Fritz Farm, Lexington, KY

Type: Part-time

Pay: $12–$15/hour (commensurate with experience)

Be the “ultimate Pandora fan,” with a steady part-time schedule, helping shoppers style jewelry and hit sales goals. Includes bonus potential, 401(k), and product discounts.

Employer: Pandora Jewelry

Pandora Jewelry Location: Summit at Fritz Farm, Lexington, KY

Type: Part-time, very flexible hours

Pay: $12–$15/hour (commensurate with experience)

Perfect if you want to pick up hours mainly on evenings, weekends, and holidays. You jump in during peak times to support the team and create great customer experiences.

Employer: Meijer

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Part-time, overnight

Stock frozen items, keep shelves full, and stay active all shift. Comes with weekly pay, team member discount, 401(k) with contributions, paid education assistance, and medical/dental/vision for eligible team members.

Employer: TJ Maxx / The TJX Companies, Inc.

Location: 150 West Lowry Lane, Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.00–$14.50/hour starting

Lead the front-end team, handle customer issues, and drive loyalty sign-ups. Good fit if you have retail + some leadership experience and want strong benefits and discounts.

Employer: TJ Maxx / The TJX Companies, Inc.

Location: 150 West Lowry Lane, Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.00–$14.50/hour starting

Coordinate backroom operations and support the sales floor so product flows smoothly. Includes associate discount, 401(k) options, medical/dental/vision, paid time off, and more for eligible staff.

Employer: Bennetts Company

Location: Lexington, KY (multi-store)

Type: Full-time

Travel between multiple retail locations to support teams, solve customer issues, and keep service standards high. Good for someone who likes variety and working with different store crews.

Employer: Citi Trends

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Help run the store day-to-day, coach associates, and support hiring and training. Offers competitive pay, health and dental insurance, paid vacation, 401(k), and paid training.

Employer: Citi Trends

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Lead the whole store—sales, staffing, and operations. Designed for experienced retail leaders who want full ownership, strong benefits, and growth potential.

Employer: American Eagle Outfitters – OFFLINE by Aerie

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Own the visuals and merchandising strategy, coach the team, and act as a key Leader on Duty. Includes 40% off AE & Aerie, plus access to health benefits, 401(k), stock purchase plan, and PTO if eligible.

Employer: Lowe’s

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time, weekday days

Set up displays, update signs and pricing, and keep products easy to shop. Perks include set weekday schedule (most roles), health insurance options, 10% discount, tuition assistance, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: TJ Maxx / TJX Companies

Location: 150 West Lowry Lane, Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.00–$14.50/hour starting

Indeed version of the Backroom Coordinator posting above—same role, different site. Apply here if you prefer using Indeed’s application tools.

Employer: TJ Maxx / TJX Companies

Location: 150 West Lowry Lane, Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.00–$14.50/hour starting

Duplicate of the Customer Experience Coordinator role via Indeed. Handy if you like tracking your applications in your Indeed account.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Part-time

Help customers find the right auto parts, learn diagnostics, and keep the store running smoothly. Offers competitive pay, store discount, 401(k) with match, and growth paths, even for part-timers.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through and apply while it’s fresh—retail roles in Lexington tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.