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Lexington
🛒 Lexington, KY Retail Roundup: Multiple Customer Service Jobs
4 days ago
Lexington’s retail scene is busy right now—great if you like helping people and staying on your feet. Here are several solid customer service and retail roles hiring across town.
Part Time Core Sales Associate – Pandora
- Employer: Pandora
- Location: Summit at Fritz Farm, Lexington, KY
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $12–$15/hour (commensurate with experience)
Be the “ultimate Pandora fan,” with a steady part-time schedule, helping shoppers style jewelry and hit sales goals. Includes bonus potential, 401(k), and product discounts.
Part Time Flex Sales Associate – Pandora
- Employer: Pandora Jewelry
- Location: Summit at Fritz Farm, Lexington, KY
- Type: Part-time, very flexible hours
- Pay: $12–$15/hour (commensurate with experience)
Perfect if you want to pick up hours mainly on evenings, weekends, and holidays. You jump in during peak times to support the team and create great customer experiences.
Overnight Frozen Stocker – Part Time
- Employer: Meijer
- Location: Lexington, KY
- Type: Part-time, overnight
Stock frozen items, keep shelves full, and stay active all shift. Comes with weekly pay, team member discount, 401(k) with contributions, paid education assistance, and medical/dental/vision for eligible team members.
Customer Experience Coordinator
- Employer: TJ Maxx / The TJX Companies, Inc.
- Location: 150 West Lowry Lane, Lexington, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $14.00–$14.50/hour starting
Lead the front-end team, handle customer issues, and drive loyalty sign-ups. Good fit if you have retail + some leadership experience and want strong benefits and discounts.
Backroom Coordinator
- Employer: TJ Maxx / The TJX Companies, Inc.
- Location: 150 West Lowry Lane, Lexington, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $14.00–$14.50/hour starting
Coordinate backroom operations and support the sales floor so product flows smoothly. Includes associate discount, 401(k) options, medical/dental/vision, paid time off, and more for eligible staff.
Customer Service Specialist
- Employer: Bennetts Company
- Location: Lexington, KY (multi-store)
- Type: Full-time
Travel between multiple retail locations to support teams, solve customer issues, and keep service standards high. Good for someone who likes variety and working with different store crews.
Assistant Manager
- Employer: Citi Trends
- Location: Lexington, KY
- Type: Full-time
Help run the store day-to-day, coach associates, and support hiring and training. Offers competitive pay, health and dental insurance, paid vacation, 401(k), and paid training.
Store Manager
- Employer: Citi Trends
- Location: Lexington, KY
- Type: Full-time
Lead the whole store—sales, staffing, and operations. Designed for experienced retail leaders who want full ownership, strong benefits, and growth potential.
Offline Merchandising Team Leader (Assistant Manager)
- Employer: American Eagle Outfitters – OFFLINE by Aerie
- Location: Lexington, KY
- Type: Full-time
Own the visuals and merchandising strategy, coach the team, and act as a key Leader on Duty. Includes 40% off AE & Aerie, plus access to health benefits, 401(k), stock purchase plan, and PTO if eligible.
Full Time Merchandising Service Associate – Day
- Employer: Lowe’s
- Location: Lexington, KY
- Type: Full-time, weekday days
Set up displays, update signs and pricing, and keep products easy to shop. Perks include set weekday schedule (most roles), health insurance options, 10% discount, tuition assistance, and 401(k) with match.
Backroom Coordinator – TJ Maxx
- Employer: TJ Maxx / TJX Companies
- Location: 150 West Lowry Lane, Lexington, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $14.00–$14.50/hour starting
Indeed version of the Backroom Coordinator posting above—same role, different site. Apply here if you prefer using Indeed’s application tools.
Customer Experience Coordinator – TJ Maxx
- Employer: TJ Maxx / TJX Companies
- Location: 150 West Lowry Lane, Lexington, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $14.00–$14.50/hour starting
Duplicate of the Customer Experience Coordinator role via Indeed. Handy if you like tracking your applications in your Indeed account.
Retail Sales Associate – Part Time
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Lexington, KY
- Type: Part-time
Help customers find the right auto parts, learn diagnostics, and keep the store running smoothly. Offers competitive pay, store discount, 401(k) with match, and growth paths, even for part-timers.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through and apply while it’s fresh—retail roles in Lexington tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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