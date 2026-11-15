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🎁 Free Finds Around Lexington — Plants, Furniture & More
Lexington neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from houseplants to furniture. Take a look and see if something fits your home.
Houseplants! Free
Item: Various houseplants, free
Details:
- Mix of different houseplants
- Owner is thinning their collection
- Great if you’re starting or growing your indoor plant setup
Location: Lansdowne area, pickup on Leawood Drive, Lexington, KY
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Moving Purge
Item: Mix of free household items from a moving clean-out
Details:
- Six dining room chairs
- Two nightstands
- Computer chair
- Some kitchen items and other misc. things
- All set out on the driveway for pickup
Location: Gainesway neighborhood, Winding Dr 40517, end of the cul-de-sac, Lexington, KY
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
FREE Bunk Bed with Mattress Twin Over Full
Item: Twin-over-full bunk bed with mattress
Details:
- Sturdy metal frame bunk bed
- Twin over full setup
- Twin mattress included
Location: Home Place / Savanna View area, Lexington, KY
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free deals like these tend to go fast, so if you see something you like, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.