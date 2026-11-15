Lexington neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from houseplants to furniture. Take a look and see if something fits your home.

Item: Various houseplants, free

Details:

Mix of different houseplants

Owner is thinning their collection

Great if you’re starting or growing your indoor plant setup

Location: Lansdowne area, pickup on Leawood Drive, Lexington, KY

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Mix of free household items from a moving clean-out

Details:

Six dining room chairs

Two nightstands

Computer chair

Some kitchen items and other misc. things

and other misc. things All set out on the driveway for pickup

Location: Gainesway neighborhood, Winding Dr 40517, end of the cul-de-sac, Lexington, KY

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Twin-over-full bunk bed with mattress

Details:

Sturdy metal frame bunk bed

bunk bed Twin over full setup

setup Twin mattress included

Location: Home Place / Savanna View area, Lexington, KY

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free deals like these tend to go fast, so if you see something you like, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.