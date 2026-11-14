Lexington’s trades scene is busy right now—especially for experienced supers, electricians, and mechanics. If you’ve got hands-on skills, there are several solid options here with good pay and benefits.

Employer: Arrow Electric Co

Arrow Electric Co Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Pay/Benefits: Competitive wages; health, dental, vision; company-paid short- and long-term disability; 401(k) with match; paid holidays and PTO starting right away; paid continuing education and license renewals.

Lead field crews on electrical projects, mentor foremen, and handle planning, safety, and quality in the field. Best fit if you have 10+ years electrical field experience, 5+ years supervising, and a current Kentucky Electrical License (EE or ME).

Employer: Messer Construction Co.

Messer Construction Co. Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Pay/Benefits: Not listed in posting.

Run day-to-day field operations on complex commercial projects (healthcare, higher ed, etc.). You’ll drive schedule, safety, quality, and cost control while leading site huddles and mentoring staff. They’re looking for 5+ years as a commercial construction superintendent and strong experience with modern construction tech and LEAN processes.

Employer: Black Equipment

Black Equipment Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25–$30+ per hour (about $1,000–$1,200+ weekly, top earners make more); frequent OT; paid for every hour (no flat rate).

Work in the shop or in the field diagnosing and repairing a wide range of equipment from top-tier vendors. Comes with weekly pay, day shift M–F, health/dental/vision, company-paid disability and life, 401(k) with match, PTO after 90 days, uniforms, boot allowance, and a company vehicle + gas and phone for road mechanics. Needs 1+ year mechanic experience and a valid driver’s license.

Employer: Lexington Clinic

Location: Lexington, KY, US

Type: Not stated (likely full-time)

Not stated (likely full-time) Pay: Not listed in posting.

Hands-on role maintaining 3-phase and single-phase power, low-voltage systems, and life safety electrical in a healthcare setting. You’ll work with power, telecom, video, and data systems, and need to maintain a Kentucky Master Electrician license and handle physical work like lifting up to 75 lbs and climbing ladders.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or contact info to ask about other openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.