Lexington’s logistics scene is busy right now, with big names growing their teams. If you’re into supply chain, purchasing, or planning, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Parker Hannifin

Parker Hannifin Location: Lexington, KY (supports 14 global manufacturing sites in 3 countries )

(supports ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead division-wide supply chain strategy, S&OP, inventory, and transportation logistics for a Fortune 250 manufacturer. This role has both direct and indirect reports, drives lean initiatives, and involves frequent domestic and international travel.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $44,500 – $82,700 (range from employer)

Entry-level friendly role where you source, negotiate, and purchase materials and services for a major defense contractor. You’ll work with suppliers, track price trends, and support RFPs, with access to strong benefits and flexible work arrangements.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.