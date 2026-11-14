Lexington has a steady flow of transportation openings right now, from package delivery to rail safety. If you like being on the move and don’t mind some physical work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive FedEx vehicles that are not DOT-regulated, picking up and delivering packages with lots of customer contact. Needs a HS diploma/GED, age 21+, valid license, and ability to lift 50 lbs and work safely and alert.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Covers different FedEx routes as needed, handling pickups and deliveries across the station’s service area. Requires HS diploma/GED, age 21+, valid license with a good driving record, ability to lift 50 lbs, and comfort working under DOT safety rules.

Employer: Raj Transport Inc

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: $55,000 – $70,000 per year

Office-based role keeping driver and equipment safety records organized and compliant. Good fit if you know trucking safety rules, like detailed paperwork, and want steady hours with 401(k), health insurance, and PTO.

Employer: R.J. Corman Railroad Company

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on rail job doing welding, cutting, and mechanical repairs on railcars, indoors and outside in all weather. Offers day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, work boot allowance, and participation in Railroad Retirement.

Employer: MedSpeed

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Part-time, Mon–Fri, 5:00pm–9:00pm

Pay: $17.00/hour

Drive a company vehicle to move lab specimens and medical supplies across Kentucky on a fixed evening schedule. Training is provided, and there are benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and on-demand pay for a part-time role.

Employer: National Railroad Safety Services, Inc. (NRSS)

Location: Lexington, KY (field-based with 50–85% travel)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28 – $37 per hour, based on experience

Oversee railroad worksite safety, flagging, and compliance with FRA regulations for freight and transit projects. Needs 2+ years railroad experience, strong communication skills, and comfort with heavy travel, with benefits including medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, and 401(k).

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.