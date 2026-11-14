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Lexington
📣 Lexington, KY Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings
12 days ago
Lexington’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, from campus roles to territory sales with big brands. Here are several solid options if you like talking to people and closing deals.
Verizon Sales Consultant
- Employer: Cellular Sales
- Location: Lexington, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $60,000 – $93,000+ per year (average to high end)
- Help customers pick the right Verizon plans and devices while earning high commissions and strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k), incentives, trips, and prizes). Great fit if you’re driven, love tech, and want clear growth and promotion paths.
Account Specialist
- Employer: Applied Industrial Technologies
- Location: Lexington, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Plan and execute marketing and sales support for industrial customers, handling quotes, orders, sourcing, and problem-solving. Ideal if you have a business/sales background, 3–5 years’ experience, and like consultative selling to engineers and maintenance teams.
Sales Representative (Lexington, KY)
- Employer: Sysco
- Location: Lexington, KY
- Type: Listed as VOLUNTEER on LinkedIn; description reflects a paid outside sales role
- Salary: Not listed (includes base pay, bonus, incentives, car allowance, and robust benefits)
- Outside sales role calling on restaurants and foodservice accounts, helping them grow while you hit sales and profit goals. Good for people with restaurant, culinary, or B2B sales experience who want strong training, rewards, and a clear career path.
Aesthetic Sales Consultant – Tattoo Removal
- Employer: Removery
- Location: 114 E Reynolds Rd, Lexington, KY 40517
- Type: Full-time (Tuesday–Saturday schedule)
- Salary: Not listed
- Consult with clients about laser tattoo removal, explain treatment plans and financing, and lead studio sales goals. Great if you enjoy beauty/ink culture, want steady hours, and like relationship-based selling with strong benefits and training.
University of Kentucky – Pearson Campus Ambassador
- Employer: Pearson
- Location: Lexington, KY (University of Kentucky campus, hybrid)
- Type: Part-time, student role
- Pay: $10.00/hour, ~5–10 hours per week
- Represent Pearson on campus, support sales and marketing projects, create social content, and give product feedback. Perfect for UK undergrads (3.0+ GPA) who want flexible hours, resume-building experience, and free Pearson+ / access codes.
Relief Sales Manager
- Employer: Keurig Dr Pepper
- Location: Lexington, KY (Greater South Bend territory listed)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Starting at $20.26/hour, rising to $21.27/hour after 6+ months
- Cover large-format and on-premise accounts, selling and merchandising brands like 7UP, Snapple, and Core. Good match if you have retail or sales experience, can lift 50 lbs, and want solid benefits, mileage reimbursement, and overtime potential.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more openings nearby, and it’s a great way to get your name in the mix.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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