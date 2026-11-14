Lexington has some solid openings right now if you like keeping people and places safe. These roles range from hospital security to EMS leadership and private investigations.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00/hour

Schedule: Day shift, Sundays 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM (with options to pick up extra shifts)

Flexible part-time role doing unarmed patrols at a retail site, including parking lots and store areas. Good fit if you want steady base hours, the chance to grab more shifts, and a path toward full-time security work.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Field role doing mobile and stationary surveillance on insurance claims. You’ll need a Private Investigator license and a valid driver’s license, and you’ll work very independently using video, reports, and tech to document what you see.

Employer: Baptist Health System KY & IN

Location: Lexington, KY, US

Type: Full-time, Nights

Pay: Not listed

Hospital-based security role focused on patrolling, monitoring cameras and alarms, writing incident reports, and helping keep patients, visitors, and staff safe. Offers strong benefits (health, vision, dental, PTO, tuition help) and chances to earn security certifications.

Employer: Baptist Health System KY & IN

Location: Lexington, KY, US (Baptist Health Hamburg)

Type: Full-time, Second Shift

Pay: Not listed

Lead EMS crews on transport runs, oversee ambulance readiness, assign staff, and provide hands-on patient care as a Paramedic/EMT/AEMT. Great match if you have field experience, a KY EMS license, and want your first step (or next step) into leadership.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.