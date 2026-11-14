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⚖️ Several Legal & Claims Openings in Lexington, KY Right Now
Lexington’s legal scene is busy, with insurance, plaintiff firms, and corporate HQs all hiring. Here are a few solid roles if you’re ready for your next move.
Bodily Injury Claims Specialist
- Employer: Auto-Owners Insurance
- Location: Lexington, KY (hybrid after training)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Handle bodily injury claims from start to finish: investigate, determine coverage, negotiate, and help people get back on their feet after a loss. This role offers a merit-based work-from-home option up to 3 days a week, structured training, and strong benefits including 401(k) match, fully funded pension, bonus programs, and generous PTO.
Claims Verification Specialist
- Employer: Minner Vines Moncus
- Location: Lexington, KY (in-office)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday
- Salary: Not listed
Join a busy personal injury firm and be the first deep dive on new cases—review police reports, confirm liability, line up insurance coverage, and help decide which cases move forward. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, like investigation work, and have experience in PI, insurance claims, or a legal office, plus you’ll get a full benefits package (health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and more).
Regional Lead Counsel – Americas
- Employer: Valvoline Global Operations
- Location: Lexington, KY HQ (in-office 4 days/week)
- Type: Full-time, senior in-house counsel
- Salary: Not listed
Lead legal for a $2.5B Americas region (U.S., Canada, Latin America) and report directly to the Chief Legal Officer. You’ll guide commercial and procurement deals, manage a small legal team, and act as a key strategic partner to senior leadership—ideal for attorneys with 10+ years’ commercial/transactional experience in complex, multinational settings.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—Lexington’s legal and claims market is moving fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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