Lexington’s legal scene is busy, with insurance, plaintiff firms, and corporate HQs all hiring. Here are a few solid roles if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Auto-Owners Insurance

Auto-Owners Insurance Location: Lexington, KY (hybrid after training)

(hybrid after training) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle bodily injury claims from start to finish: investigate, determine coverage, negotiate, and help people get back on their feet after a loss. This role offers a merit-based work-from-home option up to 3 days a week, structured training, and strong benefits including 401(k) match, fully funded pension, bonus programs, and generous PTO.

Employer: Minner Vines Moncus

Location: Lexington, KY (in-office)

(in-office) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Salary: Not listed

Join a busy personal injury firm and be the first deep dive on new cases—review police reports, confirm liability, line up insurance coverage, and help decide which cases move forward. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, like investigation work, and have experience in PI, insurance claims, or a legal office, plus you’ll get a full benefits package (health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and more).

Employer: Valvoline Global Operations

Location: Lexington, KY HQ (in-office 4 days/week )

(in-office ) Type: Full-time, senior in-house counsel

Salary: Not listed

Lead legal for a $2.5B Americas region (U.S., Canada, Latin America) and report directly to the Chief Legal Officer. You’ll guide commercial and procurement deals, manage a small legal team, and act as a key strategic partner to senior leadership—ideal for attorneys with 10+ years’ commercial/transactional experience in complex, multinational settings.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—Lexington’s legal and claims market is moving fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.