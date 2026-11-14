Lexington’s tech scene is steady right now, with options from entry-level hands-on work to senior remote engineering. Here are several solid IT roles worth a look.

Employer: Actalent

Actalent Location: Lexington, KY (onsite)

Type: Contract

Pay: $42.00 – $45.00/hour

Work on software that directly powers advanced manufacturing operations. You’ll build and support apps in SQL and Visual Basic, with bonus points for Python/C++/C#, and partner closely with engineering teams. Strong fit if you like production systems, automation, and seeing your code impact the factory floor.

Employer: Syms Strategic Group, LLC (SSG)

Location: Remote (U.S.-based, some states excluded)

Type: Full-time, W-2

Salary: $85,389 – $116,975

Senior role building cloud-based healthcare dashboards for the VA, using Java and/or NodeJS, Angular, and AWS. You’ll design RESTful APIs, handle EDI healthcare data, and work fully remote if you’re a U.S. citizen with ~8+ years of experience and able to obtain Public Trust clearance.

Employer: Mills Enterprises / KyTrade

Location: Lexington, KY (in person, mostly at client sites)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $25.00 – $40.00/hour

Hands-on field role installing and troubleshooting computer hardware and networking for local businesses. Good for someone who likes being out at client sites, doesn’t mind outdoor/physical work (cabling, equipment setup), and wants real-world experience with networks and customer support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and each application sharpens your search.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.