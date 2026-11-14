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Lexington
🏥 Lexington KY Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles Up to $81/hr
12 days ago
Lexington’s healthcare scene is busy right now – hospitals, clinics, and staffing agencies are all hiring. Here are several solid options, from entry-level patient care to high-paying travel and contract roles.
Imaging Service Engineer II
- Employer: Renovo Solutions
- Location: Lexington, KY (onsite at one hospital)
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, on-call rotation
- Pay: Not listed
If you have 3+ years imaging repair experience, this role lets you own CT/MRI/X-ray maintenance with OEM gear (Siemens, GE, Philips, etc.) and grow with a national HTM company that invests in training.
Caregiver
- Employer: HomeWell Care Services
- Location: Lexington, KY (in-home care)
- Type: Full-time – days, evenings, weekends available
- Pay: Not listed
Great fit if you’re compassionate and want one-on-one time with seniors. Help with companionship, light housekeeping, bathing, and rides to appointments; CNA/HHA or 6+ months geriatric experience preferred.
Patient Care Assistant – Gastro Med Surg
- Employer: CommonSpirit Health – Saint Joseph Hospital
- Location: Lexington, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.36–$28.76/hour
Support nurses with vitals, hygiene, mobility, feeding, and glucose checks on a busy med-surg unit. Requires HS diploma/GED or SRNA and BLS; good entry point into hospital care.
Patient Care Assistant – Cardiac ICU Step Down
- Employer: CommonSpirit Health – Saint Joseph Hospital
- Location: Lexington, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.36–$28.76/hour
Similar PCA role but on a cardiac step-down unit, ideal if you’re interested in heart patients and higher-acuity care. Requires HS diploma/GED or SRNA and BLS.
Patient Care Assistant – Neuro Telemetry
- Employer: CommonSpirit Health – Saint Joseph Hospital
- Location: Lexington, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.36–$28.76/hour
Work with neuro patients on a telemetry unit, helping with daily care, vitals, and monitoring. Good fit if you’re curious about neurology and stroke care; HS diploma/GED or SRNA and BLS required.
Licensed Massage Therapist – Corporate Wellness Events
- Employer: Body Techniques
- Location: Lexington, KY (events in your area)
- Type: Network/Per-event work
- Pay: Chair massage typically starts at $50/hour
Join a nationwide corporate wellness network doing 10–30 minute chair massages at company events. You’ll need your own chair, active license, and liability insurance; you pick which events to accept.
Travel Cath Lab Tech – $3,275/week (8-hr days)
- Employer: Thrive Staffing
- Location: Lexington, KY
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts
- Pay: $3,275 per week (package, subject to confirmation)
For experienced Cath Lab Techs (2+ years) with ACLS, ARRT, BLS, working in a 4-lab cardiac cath unit. Expect call, 10–15 cases/day, and a quick 3-shift orientation.
Travel Cath Lab Tech – $3,275/week (10-hr days)
- Employer: Thrive Staffing
- Location: Lexington, KY
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts
- Pay: $3,275 per week (package, subject to confirmation)
Similar Cath Lab travel role with 4x10 or 5x8 schedules, call, and 3-shift orientation. Requires 2+ years Cath Lab experience plus ACLS, ARRT, BLS and comfort with Epic/Merge.
Local Contract Cath Lab Technologist – $75/hour (Job ID PLU-B103313L)
- Employer: Pluto Healthcare
- Location: Lexington, KY
- Type: Local contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts
- Pay: $75/hour
Local Cath Lab contract for those with 2+ years specialty and hospital experience. Comes with weekly pay, day-one medical/dental/vision, guaranteed hours, and referral bonuses.
Local Contract Cath Lab Technologist – $75/hour (Job ID PLU-B106497L)
- Employer: Pluto Healthcare
- Location: Lexington, KY
- Type: Local contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts
- Pay: $75/hour
Another local Cath Lab Tech opening with the same $75/hr rate and benefits, but a different assignment ID—worth checking both if you’re local and experienced.
Local Contract Radiology Technologist – $81/hour
- Employer: Pluto Healthcare
- Location: Lexington, KY
- Type: Local contract, 12 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts
- Pay: $81/hour
High-paying local contract for Radiology Techs with 2+ years specialty and hospital experience. Includes weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and day-one health benefits.
Travel Radiology Technologist – $3,450/week
- Employer: Pluto Healthcare
- Location: Lexington, KY
- Type: Travel, 12 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts
- Pay: $3,450 per week (package, subject to confirmation)
Travel Radiology Tech role with weekly pay, benefits from day one, and guaranteed hours. Requires 2+ years recent radiology and hospital experience.
Certified Medical Assistant – OB/GYN (Sign-on Bonus)
- Employer: Lexington Clinic
- Location: Lexington, KY
- Type: Not listed (clinic role)
- Pay: Not listed; $2,000 sign-on bonus
Join an OB/GYN practice as a CMA handling patient care tasks and clinic flow. Prefers accredited MA program, CPR, and 2 years’ experience; lots of hands-on patient interaction.
Newborn Hearing Screener (Mother/Baby Unit)
- Employer: Baptist Health Lexington
- Location: Lexington, KY
- Type: Part-time, 1st shift
- Pay: Not listed
Work on the Mother/Baby Unit doing newborn hearing screens and basic patient support. Requires HS diploma and BLS (or within 30 days); comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, and retirement even for part-time.
Surgical Technician – Ambulatory Surgery Center
- Employer: Lexington Clinic – DAK Ambulatory Surgery Center
- Location: Lexington, KY
- Type: Not listed (surgery center role)
- Pay: Not listed
Scrub in on outpatient surgeries, manage instruments and supplies, and support OR quality efforts. Prefers surg tech program or 2+ years experience and CPR.
Medical Assistant/Ambulatory – Pediatrics Clinic
- Employer: University of Kentucky HealthCare
- Location: Lexington, KY
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8–5
- Pay: $18.54–$24.82/hour
Support a pediatrics clinic with rooming, histories, scheduling, refills, and prior auths. Requires HS plus one of: SRNA, CNA, MA grad, LPN grad, EMT/medic, RN student, or recent CST III, plus BLS.
CMA or LPN – Cardiology (Sign-on Bonus)
- Employer: Lexington Clinic – Cardiology LC East
- Location: Lexington, KY
- Type: Not listed (clinic role)
- Pay: Not listed; $2,000 sign-on bonus
Cardiology clinic role open to CMA or LPN. CMAs focus on patient care and clinic flow; LPNs handle nursing care for urgent/emergent issues. Both require CPR/BLS and prefer 2+ years office experience.
Nurse Clinical – New Grad Core
- Employer: University of Kentucky HealthCare
- Location: Lexington, KY
- Type: Full-time, three 12-hr shifts/week, weekends/holidays
- Pay: $28.00–$39.10/hour
Designed for new BSN grads, this acute care core program places you at UK Chandler and Good Samaritan hospitals. You’ll get broad inpatient experience, strong team support, and a structured start to your RN career.
Program Coordinator II – SMILE Project (Public Health Dentistry)
- Employer: University of Kentucky
- Location: Lexington, KY
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8–5 + occasional events
- Pay: $44,678–$71,469/year
Coordinate the SMILE-KY project focused on oral health for pregnant women. Requires MA and 3+ years experience; you’ll manage recruitment, data, clinic visits, and community partnerships—great mix of public health and program management.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings on the same employer page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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