Lexington’s healthcare scene is busy right now – hospitals, clinics, and staffing agencies are all hiring. Here are several solid options, from entry-level patient care to high-paying travel and contract roles.

Employer: Renovo Solutions

Renovo Solutions Location: Lexington, KY (onsite at one hospital)

(onsite at one hospital) Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, on-call rotation

Pay: Not listed

If you have 3+ years imaging repair experience, this role lets you own CT/MRI/X-ray maintenance with OEM gear (Siemens, GE, Philips, etc.) and grow with a national HTM company that invests in training.

Employer: HomeWell Care Services

Location: Lexington, KY (in-home care)

(in-home care) Type: Full-time – days, evenings, weekends available

Pay: Not listed

Great fit if you’re compassionate and want one-on-one time with seniors. Help with companionship, light housekeeping, bathing, and rides to appointments; CNA/HHA or 6+ months geriatric experience preferred.

Employer: CommonSpirit Health – Saint Joseph Hospital

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.36–$28.76/hour

Support nurses with vitals, hygiene, mobility, feeding, and glucose checks on a busy med-surg unit. Requires HS diploma/GED or SRNA and BLS; good entry point into hospital care.

Employer: CommonSpirit Health – Saint Joseph Hospital

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.36–$28.76/hour

Similar PCA role but on a cardiac step-down unit, ideal if you’re interested in heart patients and higher-acuity care. Requires HS diploma/GED or SRNA and BLS.

Employer: CommonSpirit Health – Saint Joseph Hospital

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.36–$28.76/hour

Work with neuro patients on a telemetry unit, helping with daily care, vitals, and monitoring. Good fit if you’re curious about neurology and stroke care; HS diploma/GED or SRNA and BLS required.

Employer: Body Techniques

Location: Lexington, KY (events in your area)

Type: Network/Per-event work

Network/Per-event work Pay: Chair massage typically starts at $50/hour

Join a nationwide corporate wellness network doing 10–30 minute chair massages at company events. You’ll need your own chair, active license, and liability insurance; you pick which events to accept.

Employer: Thrive Staffing

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts

Pay: $3,275 per week (package, subject to confirmation)

For experienced Cath Lab Techs (2+ years) with ACLS, ARRT, BLS, working in a 4-lab cardiac cath unit. Expect call, 10–15 cases/day, and a quick 3-shift orientation.

Employer: Thrive Staffing

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts

Pay: $3,275 per week (package, subject to confirmation)

Similar Cath Lab travel role with 4x10 or 5x8 schedules, call, and 3-shift orientation. Requires 2+ years Cath Lab experience plus ACLS, ARRT, BLS and comfort with Epic/Merge.

Employer: Pluto Healthcare

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Local contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts

Pay: $75/hour

Local Cath Lab contract for those with 2+ years specialty and hospital experience. Comes with weekly pay, day-one medical/dental/vision, guaranteed hours, and referral bonuses.

Employer: Pluto Healthcare

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Local contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts

Pay: $75/hour

Another local Cath Lab Tech opening with the same $75/hr rate and benefits, but a different assignment ID—worth checking both if you’re local and experienced.

Employer: Pluto Healthcare

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Local contract, 12 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts

Pay: $81/hour

High-paying local contract for Radiology Techs with 2+ years specialty and hospital experience. Includes weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and day-one health benefits.

Employer: Pluto Healthcare

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Travel, 12 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts

Pay: $3,450 per week (package, subject to confirmation)

Travel Radiology Tech role with weekly pay, benefits from day one, and guaranteed hours. Requires 2+ years recent radiology and hospital experience.

Employer: Lexington Clinic

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Not listed (clinic role)

Not listed (clinic role) Pay: Not listed; $2,000 sign-on bonus

Join an OB/GYN practice as a CMA handling patient care tasks and clinic flow. Prefers accredited MA program, CPR, and 2 years’ experience; lots of hands-on patient interaction.

Employer: Baptist Health Lexington

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Part-time, 1st shift

Pay: Not listed

Work on the Mother/Baby Unit doing newborn hearing screens and basic patient support. Requires HS diploma and BLS (or within 30 days); comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, and retirement even for part-time.

Employer: Lexington Clinic – DAK Ambulatory Surgery Center

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Not listed (surgery center role)

Not listed (surgery center role) Pay: Not listed

Scrub in on outpatient surgeries, manage instruments and supplies, and support OR quality efforts. Prefers surg tech program or 2+ years experience and CPR.

Employer: University of Kentucky HealthCare

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8–5

Pay: $18.54–$24.82/hour

Support a pediatrics clinic with rooming, histories, scheduling, refills, and prior auths. Requires HS plus one of: SRNA, CNA, MA grad, LPN grad, EMT/medic, RN student, or recent CST III, plus BLS.

Employer: Lexington Clinic – Cardiology LC East

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Not listed (clinic role)

Not listed (clinic role) Pay: Not listed; $2,000 sign-on bonus

Cardiology clinic role open to CMA or LPN. CMAs focus on patient care and clinic flow; LPNs handle nursing care for urgent/emergent issues. Both require CPR/BLS and prefer 2+ years office experience.

Employer: University of Kentucky HealthCare

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time, three 12-hr shifts/week, weekends/holidays

Pay: $28.00–$39.10/hour

Designed for new BSN grads, this acute care core program places you at UK Chandler and Good Samaritan hospitals. You’ll get broad inpatient experience, strong team support, and a structured start to your RN career.

Employer: University of Kentucky

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8–5 + occasional events

Pay: $44,678–$71,469/year

Coordinate the SMILE-KY project focused on oral health for pregnant women. Requires MA and 3+ years experience; you’ll manage recruitment, data, clinic visits, and community partnerships—great mix of public health and program management.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings on the same employer page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.