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Lexington
🍽️ Multiple Lexington Hospitality Jobs, Up to $35/hr
12 days ago
Lexington’s hospitality scene is busy right now—hotels, chains, and local spots are all hiring. If you like fast-paced work, people time, and free or discounted food, this week has some solid options.
Production Supervisor (Full Time)
- Employer: Compass Healthcare / Morrison Healthcare
- Location: University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, Lexington, KY
- Type: Full Time, Monday–Friday, 6:30 am–3:00 pm
- Pay: $30–$35/hour
Lead kitchen production in a healthcare setting—great if you have previous culinary experience and want steady weekday hours, paid time off, 2 weeks vacation, and discounted meals.
Manager
- Employer: Jaggers (Texas Roadhouse family)
- Location: Lexington, KY
- Type: Full Time
Help run a busy restaurant, drive sales, and coach the team. Comes with a big benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), profit sharing, stock units, bonuses) and clear career growth.
Banquet Server (Part Time)
- Employer: Quorum Hospitality – Embassy Suites Lexington Green
- Location: Lexington, KY
- Type: Part Time
Perfect if you like events and flexible hours—set up and serve at banquets, then break down after. Offers access to hotel travel discounts, tuition help, 401(k) match, and Daily Pay (for eligible team members).
Room Attendant (Full Time)
- Employer: Quorum Hospitality – Embassy Suites Lexington Green
- Location: Lexington, KY
- Type: Full Time
Hands-on role keeping guest rooms spotless and welcoming. Good fit if you like staying active and take pride in details, with access to medical/dental/vision, PTO, 401(k) match, tuition help, and hotel discounts.
Bellman
- Employer: HVMG – Hospitality Ventures Management Group
- Location: Lexington, KY
- Type: Full Time
Frontline hotel role greeting guests, helping with luggage, and sharing local tips. Great if you enjoy people-facing work and want career paths in hotels plus PTO, holidays, health benefits, 401(k) with 4% match, and discounts.
Cook (Full Time)
- Employer: HVMG – Hospitality Ventures Management Group
- Location: Lexington, KY
- Type: Full Time
- Pay: $18/hour
Cook in a hotel kitchen, follow recipes, and keep standards high. Nice option if you want flexible scheduling, benefits, 401(k) with 4% match, and room to grow into higher kitchen roles.
Restaurant Team Member
- Employer: Shake Shack
- Location: Lexington, KY
- Type: Full Time
- Pay: $13/hour + tips
Rotate through all stations, from grill to register, in a fast-paced spot. Includes weekly pay, meal discounts, health benefits (if eligible), 401(k) match, PTO, and lots of training.
Team Manager / Assistant Manager (Full Time)
- Employer: Panera Bread
- Location: Lexington, KY
- Type: Full Time
Lead shifts, coach the crew, and keep food and service on point. Comes with competitive pay + quarterly bonuses, free on‑shift meals, PTO, and full benefits with 401(k) match.
Kitchen Team Member / Cook (Part Time)
- Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings
- Location: Lexington, KY
- Type: Part Time
Work multiple kitchen stations and help keep game days running. Offers weekly pay, flexible schedules, meal discounts, training, and potential access to health benefits, PTO, and 401(k).
Food and Beverage Manager
- Employer: Rainmaker Hospitality
- Location: Lexington, KY
- Type: Full Time (hourly)
Oversee kitchen operations—staffing, menus, inventory, and costs. Good step if you have at least 1 year in a kitchen leadership role and want PTO, food/drink discounts, and advancement opportunities.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and often have similar roles open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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