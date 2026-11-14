Lexington’s hospitality scene is busy right now—hotels, chains, and local spots are all hiring. If you like fast-paced work, people time, and free or discounted food, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Compass Healthcare / Morrison Healthcare

Compass Healthcare / Morrison Healthcare Location: University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, Lexington, KY

University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, Type: Full Time, Monday–Friday, 6:30 am–3:00 pm

Full Time, Monday–Friday, 6:30 am–3:00 pm Pay: $30–$35/hour

Lead kitchen production in a healthcare setting—great if you have previous culinary experience and want steady weekday hours, paid time off, 2 weeks vacation, and discounted meals.

Employer: Jaggers (Texas Roadhouse family)

Location: Lexington, KY

Lexington, KY Type: Full Time

Help run a busy restaurant, drive sales, and coach the team. Comes with a big benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), profit sharing, stock units, bonuses) and clear career growth.

Employer: Quorum Hospitality – Embassy Suites Lexington Green

Location: Lexington, KY

Lexington, KY Type: Part Time

Perfect if you like events and flexible hours—set up and serve at banquets, then break down after. Offers access to hotel travel discounts, tuition help, 401(k) match, and Daily Pay (for eligible team members).

Employer: Quorum Hospitality – Embassy Suites Lexington Green

Location: Lexington, KY

Lexington, KY Type: Full Time

Hands-on role keeping guest rooms spotless and welcoming. Good fit if you like staying active and take pride in details, with access to medical/dental/vision, PTO, 401(k) match, tuition help, and hotel discounts.

Employer: HVMG – Hospitality Ventures Management Group

Location: Lexington, KY

Lexington, KY Type: Full Time

Frontline hotel role greeting guests, helping with luggage, and sharing local tips. Great if you enjoy people-facing work and want career paths in hotels plus PTO, holidays, health benefits, 401(k) with 4% match, and discounts.

Employer: HVMG – Hospitality Ventures Management Group

Location: Lexington, KY

Lexington, KY Type: Full Time

Full Time Pay: $18/hour

Cook in a hotel kitchen, follow recipes, and keep standards high. Nice option if you want flexible scheduling, benefits, 401(k) with 4% match, and room to grow into higher kitchen roles.

Employer: Shake Shack

Location: Lexington, KY

Lexington, KY Type: Full Time

Full Time Pay: $13/hour + tips

Rotate through all stations, from grill to register, in a fast-paced spot. Includes weekly pay, meal discounts, health benefits (if eligible), 401(k) match, PTO, and lots of training.

Employer: Panera Bread

Location: Lexington, KY

Lexington, KY Type: Full Time

Lead shifts, coach the crew, and keep food and service on point. Comes with competitive pay + quarterly bonuses, free on‑shift meals, PTO, and full benefits with 401(k) match.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings

Location: Lexington, KY

Lexington, KY Type: Part Time

Work multiple kitchen stations and help keep game days running. Offers weekly pay, flexible schedules, meal discounts, training, and potential access to health benefits, PTO, and 401(k).

Employer: Rainmaker Hospitality

Location: Lexington, KY

Lexington, KY Type: Full Time (hourly)

Oversee kitchen operations—staffing, menus, inventory, and costs. Good step if you have at least 1 year in a kitchen leadership role and want PTO, food/drink discounts, and advancement opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and often have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.