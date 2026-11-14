Lexington has some strong leadership roles open right now, from defense and logistics to higher ed and healthcare. If you’ve been waiting to move into (or up in) management, this is a good moment to look.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Lexington, KY (Bluegrass Station)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $108,600 – $201,600/year

Lead design and integration task orders on SOF GLSS contracts, acting as the main point of contact for program status, risk and opportunity management, and financial/schedule/technical performance. Requires the ability to obtain a Secret clearance, prior leadership and cost account management experience, and strong communication skills; offers a wide range of benefits and potential incentive pay.

Employer: Amazon.com Services LLC

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $81,900 – $122,800/year (base, plus potential sign-on and RSUs)

Run shifts at an Amazon operations site, managing Area Managers and large frontline teams while driving safety, quality, and productivity. Ideal if you have 3+ years of people/performance management, are comfortable with data and process improvement (Lean/Kaizen/Six Sigma), and can work a flexible schedule including nights and weekends.

Employer: University of Kentucky – Gatton College of Business & Economics

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time staff

Salary: $73,861 – $121,888/year

Deadline to Apply: 12/18/2026

Lead enrollment growth for Gatton’s professional master’s and graduate certificate programs, from strategy and data-driven planning to employer partnerships and hands-on recruitment. Requires a BA, 8+ years related experience, and experience supervising staff; great fit if you enjoy building systems, using Salesforce, and helping working professionals find the right grad program.

Employer: Lexington Clinic

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time (management)

Full-time (management) Salary: Not listed

Oversee the full operations of a medical practice, including budgeting, marketing, staff supervision (nursing, reception, technical staff), and future growth planning. Prefers candidates with KY RN licensure and/or a BA/BS plus healthcare or business training, strong leadership skills, and the ability to pass internal system proficiency exams.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, teams, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.