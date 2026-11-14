Lexington has a nice mix of retail and customer service jobs right now, from chill part‑time shifts to full‑time roles with solid benefits. Here are several options you can scan quickly and apply to today.

Employer: Orkin

Orkin Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $18/hr + commissions & bonuses

Handle inbound/outbound calls, schedule service, and support techs for a well-known pest control brand. Comes with paid training, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and clear growth paths.

Employer: Rent-A-Center

Location: Lexington, KY

Lexington, KY Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00–$16.15/hr starting

Manage customer rental accounts, do deliveries/pickups, and help with early-stage collections. Weekly pay, benefits, Sundays off, and strong promotion track (most leaders started in this role).

Employer: The Fresh Market

Location: Lexington, KY

Lexington, KY Type: Full-time

Lead the front end, support cashiers, and keep guest flow smooth in a specialty grocery store. Perks include up to 40% team member discount, 401(k) with match, PTO options, and full health benefits.

Employer: Meijer

Location: Lexington, KY

Lexington, KY Type: Part-time, overnight

Stock shelves from pallets/carts and prep the store for the next day. Weekly pay, team discount, 401(k) with company contributions, paid education help, and room to grow. Must be 18+ and able to lift up to 50 lbs.

Employer: Corpay

Location: Lexington, KY (office-based)

Lexington, KY (office-based) Type: Full-time

Research hotels, negotiate long-term stays, and manage reservations for business clients. Office role with structured training, full benefits, 401(k), generous PTO, and chances to work with teams across the company.

Employer: Coach (Tapestry)

Location: Lexington, KY

Lexington, KY Type: Part-time

Pay Range: $15.00–$18.50/hr

Support the sales floor and stockroom, run the cash wrap, and keep visual standards sharp for a global fashion brand. Flexible schedule (nights/weekends), merchandise discount, and benefits eligibility per company policy.

Employer: Staples

Location: Lexington, KY

Lexington, KY Type: Part-time

Help customers with print jobs, from simple copies to more complex projects, using in-store equipment. Offers flexible hours, weekly pay, store discounts, 401(k) with match, and training in print.

Employer: Total Wine & More

Location: Lexington, KY

Lexington, KY Type: Part-time, seasonal

Ring up purchases, check IDs, and help guests with questions in a busy store. Great if you want short-term work with store discounts, PTO, health plan options, and a chance to apply for a non-seasonal role later.

Employer: American Eagle Outfitters

Location: Lexington, KY

Lexington, KY Type: Full-time

Lead merchandising, floorsets, and replenishment while acting as a key Leader on Duty. Good fit if you have retail management experience and want leadership, bonus potential, and 40% off AE & Aerie.

Employer: Ernie's Spirits

Location: Lexington, KY (1999 Harrodsburg Rd)

Lexington, KY (1999 Harrodsburg Rd) Type: Part-time

Pay: $11.00–$20.00/hr

Work nights and weekends at a small, independent spirits shop with a friendly team. Offers employee discount, flexible schedule, and a local, in-person hiring process (call or visit before noon, Mon–Sat).

Employer: Great Clips

Location: Lexington, KY

Lexington, KY Type: Temporary / part-time (other)

Pay: $10/hr, paid in cash daily

Hold a sign to promote the salon; hours are flexible at about 4–15 per week. Simple, outdoor role if you just want quick side cash.

Employer: Apparo Home Medical

Location: Listed as Lexington, KY (in-person)

Listed as Lexington, KY (in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: About $30,000–$39,000/yr (listed as $14–$17/hr)

Support patients and medical providers with home medical equipment orders, calls, and walk-ins. Monday–Friday schedule with health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and room to grow in a healthcare setting.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through and apply while it’s fresh—Lexington roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.