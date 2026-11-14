Lexington has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and keeping programs running smoothly. These roles are all in-person and focused on direct impact in our community.

Employer: Trilogy Health Services (The Willows at Hamburg)

Trilogy Health Services (The Willows at Hamburg) Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support 3 Lexington campuses as a floating Director of Social Services, handling assessments and social care plans for residents in long-term care. This one is ideal if you have a BSW and 3–5 years’ experience in senior care and want strong benefits, weekly pay, and tuition/student loan assistance.

Employer: Level Up Recovery

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $37,000 – $46,000 per year

Work one-on-one with clients to connect them to housing, treatment, benefits, and jobs, and keep detailed care plans and documentation for Medicaid. Good fit if you have a Bachelor’s degree, 1 year of targeted case management experience, and want PTO plus dental, vision, and FSA benefits; applicants with a criminal record are welcome.

Employer: Arbor Youth Services

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time (administrative)

Salary: $41,600 per year

Oversee staffing, training, and facility readiness for two youth emergency shelters, with mostly admin work and only occasional direct care coverage. Great if you have staff lead/supervision experience, an associate degree, and 1 year working with youth in shelter or residential settings, and want solid health, vision, dental, life insurance, and 403(b) with match.

If one of these sounds like you, don’t wait—save the link, polish your resume, and apply this week while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.