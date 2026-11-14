Lexington has a nice mix of hands-on jobs right now, from hotels to apartments to techy HVAC work. Good options here if you like staying active and keeping buildings (and cars) in top shape.

Employer: HVMG - Hospitality Ventures Management Group

HVMG - Hospitality Ventures Management Group Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Part-time (listed as PT), hotel housekeeping support

Part-time (listed as PT), hotel housekeeping support Pay: $15/hr

You’ll stock carts, deliver linens and supplies, and help keep guest rooms and public areas clean. Comes with hotel perks like discounts, PTO, healthcare options, 401(k) match, and room to grow into full-time hotel roles.

Employer: HVMG - Hospitality Ventures Management Group

HVMG - Hospitality Ventures Management Group Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $18/hr

Hands-on hotel maintenance role doing routine repairs, basic system checks, and guest-request fixes. No formal education required, previous maintenance experience preferred, with benefits and clear growth paths in hotel engineering.

Employer: HVMG - Hospitality Ventures Management Group

HVMG - Hospitality Ventures Management Group Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time, overnight shift

Full-time, overnight shift Pay: $20/hr

Similar to the day Maintenance Engineer but on the overnight crew, keeping systems running and handling issues after hours. Good fit if you like quieter shifts and want full benefits plus hotel discounts.

Employer: Homestead Post Acute

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

You’ll help keep resident rooms and common areas clean and safe in a care facility—lots of floor work, sanitizing, and trash removal. Great if you like steady routines, healthcare settings, and work that directly supports resident comfort.

Employer: Johnson Controls

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $22–$32/hr (hourly range)

Commission and troubleshoot HVAC control systems, load software, and do basic diagnostics on building automation gear. Good match if you have a tech or HVAC background and want higher pay plus a full benefits package.

Employer: StoryPoint Tates Creek

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Lead daily cleaning in resident rooms and common areas, manage supplies, help with laundry, and support minor maintenance tasks. Ideal if you have a couple years in hospitality or senior living and enjoy both cleaning and light leadership.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Location: Lexington-Fayette, KY

Type: Full-time

Travel to customers and handle full interior and exterior detailing, from vacuuming to waxing and polishing. Best for someone with their own detailing gear, strong attention to detail, and a customer-service mindset.

Employer: Brookside Properties, Inc

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Oversee all maintenance for an apartment community, lead the team, handle HVAC, turns, and vendor coordination. Comes with competitive pay, bonuses, rent discount, strong PTO, and 401(k) match if you have 2+ years as an apartment maintenance supervisor and EPA certification.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers will train the right person with a good attitude and solid work ethic.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.