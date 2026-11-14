Lexington’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially in power, water, and automation. If you’ve got design or project experience, there are several solid roles here worth a look.

Employer: Actalent

Actalent Location: Lexington, KY (onsite)

Type: Contract to Hire, Full-Time

Contract to Hire, Full-Time Pay: $36.06 – $52.88/hr

Step into active commercial and industrial projects doing HVAC, plumbing, and piping design with AutoCAD and Revit. Great fit if you have 5+ years of mechanical design and want steady local work with regular site visits.

Employer: American Water

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-Time

Full-Time Salary: $110,000 – $125,000 + bonus eligible

Lead a team delivering capital projects for water and wastewater systems, from planning through construction. Ideal for senior civil/water engineers with 10+ years’ experience who want to manage budgets, teams, and regulatory compliance.

Employer: Sargent & Lundy

Location: Hybrid – future Lexington, KY office (3 days in office)

Type: Full-Time

Full-Time Salary: $100,019 – $152,807

Design 69kV–500kV transmission lines and handle routing, siting, and studies using PLS-CADD. Good for engineers with 7+ years in transmission who want high-impact utility work plus a hybrid schedule and relocation support.

Employer: Sargent & Lundy

Location: Hybrid – future Lexington, KY office (3 days in office)

Type: Full-Time

Full-Time Salary: $134,546 – $205,557

Senior role designing 69kV–765kV lines while mentoring junior staff and reviewing complex PLS-CADD models. Best for engineers with 12+ years of transmission design who want technical leadership and top-tier pay.

Employer: BOS Innovations Inc.

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-Time

Full-Time Salary: Not listed (competitive base + profit sharing)

Program PLCs and HMIs for advanced automation systems, then take them from debug to on-site commissioning. Great if you enjoy hands-on work with robotics, motion control, and travel for installs.

Employer: EMCOR Services Automated Controls (DeBra-Kuempel)

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-Time

Full-Time Salary: Not listed

Estimate BAS projects for hospitals, data centers, campuses, and more—building BOMs, labor, and proposals for DDC and smart building systems. Good match if you know BAS/HVAC controls and like detailed take-offs and bid work.

Employer: GPD Group

Location: Lexington, KY office

Type: Full-Time

Full-Time Salary: Not listed

Work on water mains, sewers, pump stations, and CSO projects for public clients. Ideal for civil engineers with EIT (or close) and a few years of utility or environmental experience who want a mix of design and field work.

Employer: Eaton – Electrical Engineering Services & Systems

Location: Hybrid, based near Lexington or Louisville, KY (regional travel ~25%)

Type: Full-Time

Full-Time Salary: $86,000 – $126,000/year

Support customers with power system studies, arc flash, coordination, and power quality work, plus field startup and maintenance. Great for power-focused engineers who like a mix of analysis, site work, and client-facing projects.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting lists related roles or junior/senior versions. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.