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📋 Multiple Admin & Office Jobs in Lexington KY from $20/hr
Lexington has some solid office and front-desk roles open right now, especially in healthcare and local business. If you like keeping things organized and helping people, these are worth a look.
Patient Services Representative – Prosthetic Clinic
- Employer: Amputee Associates LLC
- Location: Lexington, KY (in-person)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $21.00 – $24.00 per hour
- Category: Patient-facing admin in a prosthetic clinic
You’ll greet patients, handle check-in, schedule visits, take payments, and work with insurance and referrals. This role also helps with clinic social media and outreach, so it’s a nice mix of front desk, coordination, and light marketing.
Office Manager
- Employer: Lamar Advertising
- Location: Lexington, KY
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm
- Pay: $20 – $23 per hour (experience-based)
- Category: Office management & HR support
You’ll be the main admin for the office, handling accounts payable/receivable, payroll hours, HR paperwork, and general office support. Comes with solid benefits, PTO, holidays, and training, plus room to grow inside a large, well-known company.
Medical Receptionist Level 3 – Rheumatology
- Employer: Lexington Clinic
- Location: Lexington, KY – LC South Broadway
- Type: Likely full-time (not clearly stated)
- Pay: Not listed
- Category: Medical front desk & scheduling
This role blends front-desk and light clinical support: greeting patients, registration, scheduling, phone calls, chart prep, EHR worklists, and surgery scheduling with pre-authorizations. Good fit if you have medical office experience and like a busy, patient-focused setting.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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