Lexington has some solid office and front-desk roles open right now, especially in healthcare and local business. If you like keeping things organized and helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Amputee Associates LLC

Amputee Associates LLC Location: Lexington, KY (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Part-time

Pay: $21.00 – $24.00 per hour

Category: Patient-facing admin in a prosthetic clinic

You’ll greet patients, handle check-in, schedule visits, take payments, and work with insurance and referrals. This role also helps with clinic social media and outreach, so it’s a nice mix of front desk, coordination, and light marketing.

Employer: Lamar Advertising

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

Full-time, Pay: $20 – $23 per hour (experience-based)

(experience-based) Category: Office management & HR support

You’ll be the main admin for the office, handling accounts payable/receivable, payroll hours, HR paperwork, and general office support. Comes with solid benefits, PTO, holidays, and training, plus room to grow inside a large, well-known company.

Employer: Lexington Clinic

Location: Lexington, KY – LC South Broadway

Type: Likely full-time (not clearly stated)

Likely full-time (not clearly stated) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Category: Medical front desk & scheduling

This role blends front-desk and light clinical support: greeting patients, registration, scheduling, phone calls, chart prep, EHR worklists, and surgery scheduling with pre-authorizations. Good fit if you have medical office experience and like a busy, patient-focused setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.