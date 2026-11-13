Lexington’s science scene is busy right now, with labs and research groups growing across campus and industry. Here are a few solid roles if you like data, experiments, and hands-on work.

Employer: University of Kentucky – Neurology ( NeuroBank )

University of Kentucky – Neurology ( ) Location: Lexington, KY (Albert B. Chandler Hospital / Kentucky Neuroscience Institute)

(Albert B. Chandler Hospital / Kentucky Neuroscience Institute) Salary: $20–$30/hour , based on experience

, based on experience Type: Full-time, Temporary (contingent on funding)

(contingent on funding) Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:30 am – 5:00 pm

Manage daily operations for UK’s NeuroBank biobank, which supports neuroscience research with thousands of stored biospecimens. You’ll coordinate staff, refine workflows and SOPs, maintain lab space, ensure IRB and regulatory compliance, and work directly with researchers and participants.

Deadline to apply: 11/30/2026

Employer: Terracon

Location: Lexington, KY

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead a busy construction and geotechnical materials lab testing soils, concrete, asphalt, and more. You’ll supervise lab staff, oversee safety and quality systems, manage equipment and calibration, help with proposals and cost estimates, and support short-range business development.

Requirements: High school diploma, 3+ years lab testing experience, and certifications (e.g., ACI, NICET, DOT or in-house) in relevant materials.

Employer: University of Kentucky (Federal Work Study – Entomology)

(Federal Work Study – Entomology) Location: 1100 S Limestone, Lexington, KY 40546

Salary: $14.00–$16.00/hour

Type: Part-time, Student (Federal Work Study)

Schedule: Weekdays between 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

Great entry-level lab role for undergrads interested in insects and lab science. You’ll help with insect rearing, molecular biology and analytical chemistry experiments, sample prep, data collection, and general lab upkeep—no prior lab experience required, just reliability and willingness to learn.

Deadline to apply: 11/30/2026

If any of these catch your eye, save the link and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.