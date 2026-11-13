Lexington’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options for hands-on work and steady hours. Here are a few roles that stand out this week.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $18.15–$18.65 per hour, paid weekly

Fast-paced warehouse role loading, unloading, and sorting packages. Comes with tuition reimbursement ($5,250/year), PTO, medical/dental/vision, employee discounts, and paid parental leave, plus flexible shifts and overtime after 40 hours.

Employer: Galls

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Production role working with heat press, embroidery, sewing, and engraving machines on uniforms for public safety pros. Offers medical/dental/vision (eligible 1st of month after start), 401(k) with company contribution, vacation, holidays, tuition reimbursement, and Daily Pay (access up to 50% of pay).

Employer: JR Buck Industries

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $18.00–$20.00 per hour

Hands-on role running CNC and manual saws, reading blueprints, and handling metal materials. Includes 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision, paid time off, and steady hours for folks with 2+ years manufacturing experience.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—getting your name in early often opens more doors.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.