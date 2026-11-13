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🏭 Lexington KY Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings
Lexington’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options for hands-on work and steady hours. Here are a few roles that stand out this week.
Seasonal Package Handler – Part Time (Warehouse)
- Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)
- Location: Lexington, KY
- Type: Part-time, seasonal
- Pay: $18.15–$18.65 per hour, paid weekly
Fast-paced warehouse role loading, unloading, and sorting packages. Comes with tuition reimbursement ($5,250/year), PTO, medical/dental/vision, employee discounts, and paid parental leave, plus flexible shifts and overtime after 40 hours.
Heat Press Operator
- Employer: Galls
- Location: Lexington, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Production role working with heat press, embroidery, sewing, and engraving machines on uniforms for public safety pros. Offers medical/dental/vision (eligible 1st of month after start), 401(k) with company contribution, vacation, holidays, tuition reimbursement, and Daily Pay (access up to 50% of pay).
CNC Saw Operator
- Employer: JR Buck Industries
- Location: Lexington, KY
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Pay: $18.00–$20.00 per hour
Hands-on role running CNC and manual saws, reading blueprints, and handling metal materials. Includes 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision, paid time off, and steady hours for folks with 2+ years manufacturing experience.
If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—getting your name in early often opens more doors.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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