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Lexington
👔 Lexington, KY Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings
7 days ago
Lexington’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in construction, tech, and higher ed. If you’ve got management experience, there are several strong options to move up or pivot your career.
Project Manager – Turnkey Construction
- Employer: JMOORE CONSTRUCTION
- Location: Lexington, KY (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role runs construction projects from planning through closeout, handling schedules, budgets, logistics, and client communication. Great fit if you have commercial/industrial construction experience and want to own projects end-to-end with a local firm.
Program Management Manager (L5)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Lexington, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $133,500 – $247,900/year
Lead all phases of major programs, from contracts and budgets to technical performance and team leadership. Ideal for someone with 8+ years managing complex programs who wants big-company resources, incentives, and a wide benefits package.
Senior Construction Project Manager – Forge Construction
- Employer: Denton Floyd Real Estate Group (Forge Construction)
- Location: Lexington, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive, based on experience (not listed)
Oversee ground-up multifamily projects from preconstruction through closeout, including budgets, schedules, subcontractors, and safety. Strong match if you have 10+ years in multifamily construction and want bonuses, 401(k) match, and potential vehicle allowance.
Resources Business Group Professional Services Director – Engineering
- Employer: HDR
- Location: Lexington, KY (one of many possible locations)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $197,600 – $260,000/year (depending on experience/location)
High-level leadership role guiding strategy and delivery across power, industrial, and waste engineering business lines. Best for a licensed engineering professional with 10+ years experience who wants to shape global programs and lead diverse technical teams.
Project Director – Mission Critical Data Center
- Employer: Jobot (for a global construction services company)
- Location: Central Kentucky / Lexington area
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $90 – $140/hour + daily per diem, OT pay
Lead a large-scale mission critical data center project, overseeing ~1,200 electricians and full project delivery. Great if you have 10+ years in mission critical or hyperscale/electrical projects and want high hourly pay, strong benefits, and advancement.
Senior Project Manager (Student Housing Projects)
- Employer: Jobot (for a fully integrated development firm)
- Location: Lexington, KY (first project based here)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $130,000 – $150,000/year
Manage large student housing or multifamily projects ($20M+) with a firm offering hybrid work, unlimited PTO, and ownership potential. Good fit if you have 5+ years in multi-unit construction and want both strong pay and flexibility.
Director of Operations – College of Dentistry
- Employer: University of Kentucky
- Location: Lexington, KY
- Type: Full-time (Staff)
- Salary Range: $58,302 – $96,179/year
Lead operations for the College of Dentistry, supervising up to ten staff and coordinating academic, clinical, and administrative workflows. Great for someone with a BA and 5+ years of higher-ed or complex admin leadership experience.
Sr. Manager, Digital Product – Store Experience
- Employer: Valvoline Inc.
- Location: Lexington, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Own the digital tools that store teams use, from check-in to checkout, and lead product managers and owners to improve workflows. Ideal for a tech/product leader with 10+ years in software product management and retail workflows.
Operations Manager, Construction Materials
- Employer: RESPEC
- Location: Lexington, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Depends on experience
Run operations for the Construction Materials market sector, including staffing, project delivery, budgets, and client support. Strong match if you have a geology/mining/engineering background, 12+ years experience, and want leadership in a 100% employee-owned firm.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right leader. Polish your resume this week and throw your hat in the ring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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