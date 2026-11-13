Lexington’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in construction, tech, and higher ed. If you’ve got management experience, there are several strong options to move up or pivot your career.

Employer: JMOORE CONSTRUCTION

JMOORE CONSTRUCTION Location: Lexington, KY (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role runs construction projects from planning through closeout, handling schedules, budgets, logistics, and client communication. Great fit if you have commercial/industrial construction experience and want to own projects end-to-end with a local firm.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $133,500 – $247,900/year

Lead all phases of major programs, from contracts and budgets to technical performance and team leadership. Ideal for someone with 8+ years managing complex programs who wants big-company resources, incentives, and a wide benefits package.

Employer: Denton Floyd Real Estate Group (Forge Construction)

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (not listed)

Oversee ground-up multifamily projects from preconstruction through closeout, including budgets, schedules, subcontractors, and safety. Strong match if you have 10+ years in multifamily construction and want bonuses, 401(k) match, and potential vehicle allowance.

Employer: HDR

Location: Lexington, KY (one of many possible locations)

(one of many possible locations) Type: Full-time

Salary: $197,600 – $260,000/year (depending on experience/location)

High-level leadership role guiding strategy and delivery across power, industrial, and waste engineering business lines. Best for a licensed engineering professional with 10+ years experience who wants to shape global programs and lead diverse technical teams.

Employer: Jobot (for a global construction services company)

Location: Central Kentucky / Lexington area

Type: Full-time

Pay: $90 – $140/hour + daily per diem, OT pay

Lead a large-scale mission critical data center project, overseeing ~1,200 electricians and full project delivery. Great if you have 10+ years in mission critical or hyperscale/electrical projects and want high hourly pay, strong benefits, and advancement.

Employer: Jobot (for a fully integrated development firm)

Location: Lexington, KY (first project based here)

(first project based here) Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000 – $150,000/year

Manage large student housing or multifamily projects ($20M+) with a firm offering hybrid work, unlimited PTO, and ownership potential. Good fit if you have 5+ years in multi-unit construction and want both strong pay and flexibility.

Employer: University of Kentucky

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time (Staff)

Salary Range: $58,302 – $96,179/year

Lead operations for the College of Dentistry, supervising up to ten staff and coordinating academic, clinical, and administrative workflows. Great for someone with a BA and 5+ years of higher-ed or complex admin leadership experience.

Employer: Valvoline Inc.

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own the digital tools that store teams use, from check-in to checkout, and lead product managers and owners to improve workflows. Ideal for a tech/product leader with 10+ years in software product management and retail workflows.

Employer: RESPEC

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Depends on experience

Run operations for the Construction Materials market sector, including staffing, project delivery, budgets, and client support. Strong match if you have a geology/mining/engineering background, 12+ years experience, and want leadership in a 100% employee-owned firm.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right leader. Polish your resume this week and throw your hat in the ring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.