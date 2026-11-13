Lexington’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from fashion and shoes to healthcare and grocery. Here are several solid roles if you like helping people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Location: Lexington, KY (in-store)

(in-store) Type: Full-time, seasonal

Pay: $12.00–$14.25/hour

Help customers find the perfect fit, work the register, and keep the floor looking great during peak season. Comes with a 40% discount, free product, flexible schedule, and mental health benefits.

Employer: TSI – Transworld Systems Inc.

TSI – Transworld Systems Inc. Location: Work from home (Lexington area)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00/hour

Handle inbound calls, solve customer issues, and document accounts from home. Includes paid training, bonus potential, benefits, and growth opportunities if you have good computer and communication skills.

Employer: Shoe Carnival, Inc.

Shoe Carnival, Inc. Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time (listing describes flexible, often part-time style hours)

Full-time (listing describes flexible, often part-time style hours) Greet shoppers, run the register, and keep displays stocked in a fun, fast shoe store. Good fit if you’re 16+, like talking to people, and want flexible hours and on-the-job training.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Part-time

Help customers find the right auto parts, restock shelves, and use basic diagnostic tools. Offers competitive pay, store discount, 401(k) with match, and benefits even for part-timers.

Employer: Claire’s

Claire’s Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Lead a small team, drive sales, and learn ear piercing in a trend-focused accessories store. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and strong employee discount for those with at least 1 year of retail management.

Employer: J.Crew Factory

J.Crew Factory Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Part-time leadership

Pay: $17.75–$22.30/hour

Help run the store, coach associates, and own a key area like visuals or operations. Comes with up to 60% off J.Crew/Madewell, bonus programs, 401(k) with match, and medical options.

Employer: Visionworks of America

Visionworks of America Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $58,656–$72,840.37/year

Lead the whole optical store, from staff and scheduling to sales and patient experience. Includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), and employee discounts, ideal if you have 3+ years of management.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2628

Walmart Supercenter #2628 Location: 4051 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY 40503

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14–$27/hour + possible premiums

Stock grocery and household items, build displays, and help shoppers in a busy supercenter. Offers health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education programs.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $16.75–$24.40/hour

Work in the specialty department, sampling and stocking beer, wine, cheese, and chocolate while helping customers discover new favorites. Includes store discount, potential PTO, and “Whole Benefits” eligibility based on hours.

Employer: Visionworks

Visionworks Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $11.86–$16.01/hour

Be a keyholder who guides customers through choosing eyewear and supports daily store operations. Comes with vision coverage, PTO, 401(k), and medical/dental for full-timers.

Employer: Baptist Health System KY & IN

Baptist Health System KY & IN Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time, nights

Answer and route calls, handle emergency codes, and support hospital communications 24/7. Offers health, dental, vision, pet insurance, PTO from hire, tuition reimbursement, and retirement with match.

Employer: White House Black Market

White House Black Market Location: The Shops at Hamburg Village, Lexington, KY

Type: Part-time

Welcome shoppers, style outfits, and support store goals in a women’s fashion boutique. Includes merchandise discounts, 401(k), and growth opportunities for fashion lovers.

Employer: Via Wears (Fine Designs – Kentucky Region)

Via Wears (Fine Designs – Kentucky Region) Location: Lexington-based, travel to events

Type: Weekend/part-time, event-based

Pay: $200–$500/day (base + commission)

Travel to sports events, set up a merch booth, and customize apparel on-site; travel, hotel, and fuel are covered or reimbursed. Great if you’re 18+, energetic, and okay with lifting up to 60 lbs.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good customer service roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.