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Basketball
📅 Lady Eagle basketball at Hempstead on Nov. 13
4 days ago
📅 Lady Eagle Basketball at Hempstead – JV & Varsity
Cheer on the Lexington Lady Eagles on the road in Hempstead.
- Date: November 13, 2026
- Location: Hempstead (away game)
- JV Game Time: 5:00 PM
- Varsity Game Time: 6:15 PM
Families, students, and fans are welcome to travel and support the team. Plan your drive so you arrive before your preferred game time.
More Info: Lady Eagle Basketball @ Hempstead - Away - JV 5:00...
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