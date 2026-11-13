📅 Lady Eagle Basketball at Hempstead – JV & Varsity

Cheer on the Lexington Lady Eagles on the road in Hempstead.

Date: November 13, 2026

Location: Hempstead (away game)

(away game) JV Game Time: 5:00 PM

Varsity Game Time: 6:15 PM

Families, students, and fans are welcome to travel and support the team. Plan your drive so you arrive before your preferred game time.