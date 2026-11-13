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Lexington
🔧 Lexington, KY Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
4 days ago
Lexington has a nice mix of hands-on jobs right now, from entry-level custodial work to management roles in big healthcare systems.
Here are several solid options if you like keeping buildings, grounds, and equipment in great shape.
Custodian
- Employer: HealthFirst Bluegrass Inc.
- Location: Lexington, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Why it’s worth a look: 9 paid holidays from day 1, plus health, dental, vision, disability, and 401(k) match. You’ll keep clinics clean and safe for patients and staff, doing daily cleaning, floor care, trash/recycling, and basic inspections.
Facilities Coordinator – UK HealthCare – 1st Shift
- Employer: Crothall Healthcare
- Location: Lexington, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $41K–$52K/year
- Why it’s worth a look: Day shift 6am–2:30pm, Monday–Friday in a hospital setting. You’ll support the maintenance team with work orders, compliance records, invoices, and reports—great if you’re organized, tech-savvy, and want facilities experience with strong benefits.
Facilities Maintenance Manager – UK HealthCare – Day Shift
- Employer: Crothall Healthcare
- Location: Lexington, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $75K–$85K/year + $1K yearly bonus potential
- Why it’s worth a look: Lead the maintenance department on a 1st shift (8am–4:30pm, M–F) schedule. You’ll oversee staff, vendors, preventive maintenance, and building systems in a major healthcare facility—ideal if you have mechanical/electrical/plumbing knowledge and supervisory experience.
Maintenance Mechanic – 1st Shift – UK HealthCare
- Employer: Crothall Healthcare
- Location: Lexington, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $18–$20/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Steady 6am–2:30pm, Monday–Friday schedule. You’ll troubleshoot building systems, do plumbing repairs, work with generators, lighting, HVAC, and building automation—good fit if you have 3–5 years of maintenance experience.
Service Technician
- Employer: OWL Services
- Location: Lexington, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Why it’s worth a look: Field role working on petroleum and related equipment (mechanical, electrical, pneumatic, hydraulic). Comes with 10 paid holidays, flexible time off, 401(k) match, health benefits, and paid training—great if you like hands-on technical work and some travel.
- (Duplicate of the Indeed posting; listed once here.)
Pest Control Technician
- Employer: Aptive Environmental
- Location: Route around Lexington, KY (reports weekly to Louisville office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $16–$18/hour + uncapped bonuses
- Why it’s worth a look: Company vehicle and gas card, paid training, health benefits, 401(k) with up to 4% match, and overtime potential. You’ll run a daily route, treat homes for pests, and work mostly outdoors in your local area.
Janitor & Custodian
- Employer: GDI Integrated Facility Services
- Location: Lexington, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 6am–2pm
- Why it’s worth a look: Simple, steady cleaning work in commercial office buildings—restrooms, break rooms, dusting, trash, sweeping, mopping, and vacuuming. No experience required; just be reliable, able to work with a crew, and have transportation.
Housekeeping Room Attendant
- Employer: Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG)
- Location: Lexington, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $16/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Hotel housekeeping role with PTO, paid holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with 4% match, and early wage access via PayActive. You’ll clean guest rooms and can grow into supervisor or other hotel roles.
Veterinary Medicine Custodian – Hagyard Equine Medical Institute
- Employer: PetVet Care Centers – Hagyard Equine Medical Institute
- Location: Lexington, KY
- Type: Full-time (schedule listed below)
- Salary: Not listed
- Schedule: Mon–Thu or Sun–Thu, 7am–3pm; overtime/weekends as needed
- Why it’s worth a look: Unique custodial role in a world‑known equine hospital. You’ll keep barns, treatment areas, and common spaces clean and stocked. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with contribution, pet discounts, and wellness support—great if you like horses and a clinical setting.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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