Lexington has a nice mix of hands-on jobs right now, from entry-level custodial work to management roles in big healthcare systems.

Here are several solid options if you like keeping buildings, grounds, and equipment in great shape.

Employer: HealthFirst Bluegrass Inc.

HealthFirst Bluegrass Inc. Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: 9 paid holidays from day 1, plus health, dental, vision, disability, and 401(k) match. You’ll keep clinics clean and safe for patients and staff, doing daily cleaning, floor care, trash/recycling, and basic inspections.

Employer: Crothall Healthcare

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $41K–$52K/year

Why it’s worth a look: Day shift 6am–2:30pm, Monday–Friday in a hospital setting. You’ll support the maintenance team with work orders, compliance records, invoices, and reports—great if you’re organized, tech-savvy, and want facilities experience with strong benefits.

Employer: Crothall Healthcare

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75K–$85K/year + $1K yearly bonus potential

Why it’s worth a look: Lead the maintenance department on a 1st shift (8am–4:30pm, M–F) schedule. You’ll oversee staff, vendors, preventive maintenance, and building systems in a major healthcare facility—ideal if you have mechanical/electrical/plumbing knowledge and supervisory experience.

Employer: Crothall Healthcare

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18–$20/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Steady 6am–2:30pm, Monday–Friday schedule. You’ll troubleshoot building systems, do plumbing repairs, work with generators, lighting, HVAC, and building automation—good fit if you have 3–5 years of maintenance experience.

Employer: OWL Services

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Field role working on petroleum and related equipment (mechanical, electrical, pneumatic, hydraulic). Comes with 10 paid holidays, flexible time off, 401(k) match, health benefits, and paid training —great if you like hands-on technical work and some travel.

Field role working on (mechanical, electrical, pneumatic, hydraulic). Comes with —great if you like hands-on technical work and some travel. (Duplicate of the Indeed posting; listed once here.)

Employer: Aptive Environmental

Location: Route around Lexington, KY (reports weekly to Louisville office)

Route around (reports weekly to Louisville office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $16–$18/hour + uncapped bonuses

Why it’s worth a look: Company vehicle and gas card, paid training, health benefits, 401(k) with up to 4% match, and overtime potential. You’ll run a daily route, treat homes for pests, and work mostly outdoors in your local area.

Employer: GDI Integrated Facility Services

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Schedule: Monday–Friday, 6am–2pm

Why it’s worth a look: Simple, steady cleaning work in commercial office buildings—restrooms, break rooms, dusting, trash, sweeping, mopping, and vacuuming. No experience required; just be reliable, able to work with a crew, and have transportation.

Employer: Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG)

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Hotel housekeeping role with PTO, paid holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with 4% match, and early wage access via PayActive. You’ll clean guest rooms and can grow into supervisor or other hotel roles.

Employer: PetVet Care Centers – Hagyard Equine Medical Institute

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time (schedule listed below)

Full-time (schedule listed below) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Schedule: Mon–Thu or Sun–Thu, 7am–3pm; overtime/weekends as needed

Why it’s worth a look: Unique custodial role in a world‑known equine hospital. You’ll keep barns, treatment areas, and common spaces clean and stocked. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with contribution, pet discounts, and wellness support—great if you like horses and a clinical setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.