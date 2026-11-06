📣 Lexington, KY Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple $70K–$150K+ Paths

Lexington’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now—especially in healthcare, banking, and agency work. If you like talking with people and driving results, there are several solid options here, from entry level to six-figure field roles.

Employer: Baxter International Inc.

Baxter International Inc. Location: Lexington, KY (field-based, multi-state territory)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$110,000/year + Sales Incentive Plan

You’ll own a large territory selling Baxter’s advanced surgery products in hospital ORs, building deep relationships with surgeons and clinical teams. Heavy travel (50%+) and prior hospital/OR sales experience are key, but the pay, benefits, and impact on patient care are substantial.

Employer: Republic Bank

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Grow business relationships for a bank that’s been named a Best Place to Work in Kentucky for ten years. You’ll develop new business, work with local companies, and be active in the community while driving sales and service goals.

Employer: Infinity by Marvin

Location: Lexington, KY (Costco & retail events)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18/hour base + unlimited bonuses (often $25–$35+/hour)

Perfect if you’re outgoing and want flexible hours. You’ll chat with shoppers, book in‑home consultations, and represent a premium window/door brand—no cold calling, just in‑store conversations with strong bonus potential.

Employer: Acosta Group

Location: Lexington, KY 40503

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17/hour

Entry-level friendly merchandising role where you support sales and training in retail locations. Good fit if you want steady part-time hours with a national company and don’t mind being on your feet in stores.

Employer: Zipie (marketing agency)

(marketing agency) Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll manage key client accounts, lead integrated campaigns, and help grow business for a full-service agency. Ideal for someone with 3–5 years of agency account management who likes fast-paced, multi-client work.

Employer: Zipie

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the digital team and own strategy across SEO, SEM, PPC, social, email, and HubSpot. Great for a hands-on digital marketer (3+ years’ experience) who wants leadership responsibility and to shape how the agency runs digital.

Employer: Bristol Myers Squibb

Location: Field-based, primary posting Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,090–$150,370/year + incentives & stock opportunities

High-level cardiovascular sales role calling on HCPs and key accounts, with strong scientific dialogue and territory planning. Best for experienced pharma/biotech reps (5+ years) who want a top-tier package and complex, science-heavy conversations.

Employer: Inizio Engage (supporting Modular Medical)

(supporting Modular Medical) Location: Lexington, KY (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$130,000/year base

Help launch the Pivot Insulin Pump, selling to endocrinologists and diabetes clinics and training patients and providers. Strong fit if you have pharma/diabetes device experience and want to be part of a new product launch with solid benefits.

Employer: Chris Cornelius – State Farm Agency Intern

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive salary + performance bonus (exact amount not listed)

You’ll generate leads, sell insurance products, and support customers with policies and claims. Good stepping stone if you like relationship-based selling and want to grow in the insurance world (Property & Casualty license required).

Employer: JustUs Community Living

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: PRN (as needed), ~6 hours/week

Pay: $19–$20/hour

Light, flexible hours visiting hospitals, rehab centers, and senior communities to promote home care services. Great if you enjoy networking in healthcare and want something that could grow into part-time or full-time later.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on schedule, territory, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.