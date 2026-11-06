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📣 Lexington, KY Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple $70K–$150K+ Paths
Lexington’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now—especially in healthcare, banking, and agency work. If you like talking with people and driving results, there are several solid options here, from entry level to six-figure field roles.
Territory Business Manager, Advanced Surgery
- Employer: Baxter International Inc.
- Location: Lexington, KY (field-based, multi-state territory)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $80,000–$110,000/year + Sales Incentive Plan
You’ll own a large territory selling Baxter’s advanced surgery products in hospital ORs, building deep relationships with surgeons and clinical teams. Heavy travel (50%+) and prior hospital/OR sales experience are key, but the pay, benefits, and impact on patient care are substantial.
Business Banking Officer
- Employer: Republic Bank
- Location: Lexington, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Grow business relationships for a bank that’s been named a Best Place to Work in Kentucky for ten years. You’ll develop new business, work with local companies, and be active in the community while driving sales and service goals.
Retail Brand Ambassador
- Employer: Infinity by Marvin
- Location: Lexington, KY (Costco & retail events)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $18/hour base + unlimited bonuses (often $25–$35+/hour)
Perfect if you’re outgoing and want flexible hours. You’ll chat with shoppers, book in‑home consultations, and represent a premium window/door brand—no cold calling, just in‑store conversations with strong bonus potential.
Asst Sales and Training Rep
- Employer: Acosta Group
- Location: Lexington, KY 40503
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $17/hour
Entry-level friendly merchandising role where you support sales and training in retail locations. Good fit if you want steady part-time hours with a national company and don’t mind being on your feet in stores.
Account Executive
- Employer: Zipie (marketing agency)
- Location: Lexington, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll manage key client accounts, lead integrated campaigns, and help grow business for a full-service agency. Ideal for someone with 3–5 years of agency account management who likes fast-paced, multi-client work.
Digital Marketing Manager
- Employer: Zipie
- Location: Lexington, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the digital team and own strategy across SEO, SEM, PPC, social, email, and HubSpot. Great for a hands-on digital marketer (3+ years’ experience) who wants leadership responsibility and to shape how the agency runs digital.
Senior Therapeutic Area Specialist, Cardiovascular Community
- Employer: Bristol Myers Squibb
- Location: Field-based, primary posting Lexington, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $124,090–$150,370/year + incentives & stock opportunities
High-level cardiovascular sales role calling on HCPs and key accounts, with strong scientific dialogue and territory planning. Best for experienced pharma/biotech reps (5+ years) who want a top-tier package and complex, science-heavy conversations.
Diabetes Sales Representative
- Employer: Inizio Engage (supporting Modular Medical)
- Location: Lexington, KY (field-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,000–$130,000/year base
Help launch the Pivot Insulin Pump, selling to endocrinologists and diabetes clinics and training patients and providers. Strong fit if you have pharma/diabetes device experience and want to be part of a new product launch with solid benefits.
Account Representative – State Farm Agent Team Member
- Employer: Chris Cornelius – State Farm Agency Intern
- Location: Lexington, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive salary + performance bonus (exact amount not listed)
You’ll generate leads, sell insurance products, and support customers with policies and claims. Good stepping stone if you like relationship-based selling and want to grow in the insurance world (Property & Casualty license required).
PRN Marketing Assistant
- Employer: JustUs Community Living
- Location: Lexington, KY
- Type: PRN (as needed), ~6 hours/week
- Pay: $19–$20/hour
Light, flexible hours visiting hospitals, rehab centers, and senior communities to promote home care services. Great if you enjoy networking in healthcare and want something that could grow into part-time or full-time later.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on schedule, territory, and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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