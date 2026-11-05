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Lexington

⚠️ Veterans Day 2026 town closures and service delays

3 days ago
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⚠️ Veterans Day 2026: Town Closures & Service Delays

On Wednesday, November 11, 2026, most Lexington town services will change for the Veterans Day holiday.

Building hours

  • Town Office Building – CLOSED
  • Community Center – CLOSED
  • Cary Memorial Library – CLOSED
  • Samuel Hadley Public Services Building – CLOSED
  • Pine Meadows Golf Club – OPEN
  • Visitors Center – OPEN 8:30 AM–4:30 PM

Trash, recycling, and compost

  • No curbside collection on Wednesday, November 11
  • Pickups will resume Thursday on a one-day delay for the rest of the week

Lexpress bus

  • No Lexpress service on Wednesday, November 11

If you usually have Wednesday pickup or ride Lexpress that day, be sure to adjust your plans.

More Info: Veterans Day Closures & Delays • Lexington, MA

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