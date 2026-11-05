⚠️ Veterans Day 2026 town closures and service delays

⚠️ Veterans Day 2026: Town Closures & Service Delays

On Wednesday, November 11, 2026, most Lexington town services will change for the Veterans Day holiday.

Building hours

Town Office Building – CLOSED

Community Center – CLOSED

Cary Memorial Library – CLOSED

Samuel Hadley Public Services Building – CLOSED

Pine Meadows Golf Club – OPEN

Visitors Center – OPEN 8:30 AM–4:30 PM

Trash, recycling, and compost

No curbside collection on Wednesday, November 11

Pickups will resume Thursday on a one-day delay for the rest of the week

Lexpress bus

No Lexpress service on Wednesday, November 11

If you usually have Wednesday pickup or ride Lexpress that day, be sure to adjust your plans.