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Lexington
⚠️ Veterans Day 2026 town closures and service delays
3 days ago
⚠️ Veterans Day 2026: Town Closures & Service Delays
On Wednesday, November 11, 2026, most Lexington town services will change for the Veterans Day holiday.
Building hours
- Town Office Building – CLOSED
- Community Center – CLOSED
- Cary Memorial Library – CLOSED
- Samuel Hadley Public Services Building – CLOSED
- Pine Meadows Golf Club – OPEN
- Visitors Center – OPEN 8:30 AM–4:30 PM
Trash, recycling, and compost
- No curbside collection on Wednesday, November 11
- Pickups will resume Thursday on a one-day delay for the rest of the week
Lexpress bus
- No Lexpress service on Wednesday, November 11
If you usually have Wednesday pickup or ride Lexpress that day, be sure to adjust your plans.
More Info: Veterans Day Closures & Delays • Lexington, MA
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