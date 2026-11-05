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📢 Apply by Nov 23 to serve on Lexington Historic Districts Commission
📢 Help guide changes in Lexington’s historic districts
The Town of Lexington is looking for residents to serve on the Historic Districts Commission.
This commission reviews and approves plans for construction, demolition, exterior renovations, color changes, and signs within Lexington’s Historic Districts.
They’re seeking candidates who care about historic preservation and Lexington’s unique townscape, especially people with experience in:
- Law
- History
- Architecture, architectural history, or aesthetics
- Graphic design
- Local business
If you’re interested, fill out the Committee Application Form and include a letter of interest by November 23, 2026.
Selected applicants will be nominated for interview by one of these groups: Lexington History Museums, Lexington Chamber of Commerce, Trustees of Cary Memorial Library, or the Select Board.
Questions? Contact the Select Board Office at 781-698-4580 or SelectBoard@lexingtonma.gov.
More Info: Candidates Sought for the Historic Districts Commi...
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