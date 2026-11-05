🚚 Lexington, KY Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings

Lexington’s logistics scene is busy right now, from warehouse floors to executive offices. If you’re in supply chain, there’s a solid mix of hands-on and leadership roles open.

Employer: The Avery Point Group (for a privately held manufacturer, ~$150M revenue )

The Avery Point Group (for a ) Location: Lexington, KY (Northside suburbs) | On-site | Relocation offered

Type: Full-time, executive leadership

Compensation: Competitive base + bonus + relocation (exact numbers not listed)

Own the entire supply base and inventory across multiple plants in a high-mix, low-volume fabrication business. This is a true build role: transform a solid buying team into a strategic supply chain org, drive cost reduction, stabilize parts availability, and turn supply chain into a competitive advantage.

Employer: Xerox

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Plan demand for Xerox/Lexmark hardware using data, market trends, and input from Sales and Supply Chain. Good fit if you like forecasting, analytics, and S&OP/IBP work, and want to partner with teams across the business to improve forecast accuracy and inventory planning.

Employer: Insight Global (staffing for a client)

(staffing for a client) Location: Lexington, KY | On-site

Type: 6-month contract-to-hire, full-time

Pay: $60–$65/hour

Lead a climate-controlled distribution center with a small team and rare weekend work. You’ll run all DC operations—receiving, shipping, inventory, returns, and driver scheduling—while managing budgets, safety, and compliance (including pharma-related regulations).

Employer: OSDE

Location: Lexington, KY (in-person)

Type: Likely full-time/other (on-site warehouse role)

Likely (on-site warehouse role) Pay: $23.78–$28.64 per hour

Benefits: Paid time off

Hands-on warehouse role where you pick, pack, load/unload, and keep inventory records accurate using WMS/ERP tools. Good for someone with warehouse experience who wants steady pay and is comfortable with RF scanners, pallet jacks, and basic data entry.

Employer: Southeastern Freight Lines

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Part-time | Second shift

Pay: $18.70–$22.20 per hour (based on location and experience)

Part-time dock role loading and unloading freight, using forklifts and pallet jacks, and checking freight for damage and accuracy. Good fit if you want evening hours, physical work, and experience in LTL freight operations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they highlight—Lexington’s supply chain employers are clearly hiring across levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.