🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now in Lexington, KY

Lexington’s food scene is busy year-round, and a lot of spots are adding to their teams right now. If you like working with people, there’s a mix of front-of-house, back-of-house, and management roles open.

Employer: Ted's Montana Grill

Ted's Montana Grill Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Part-time

Pay: Tipped minimum + tips, averaging $26–$32/hr

This polished casual spot is known for strong sales (great for tips), a scratch kitchen, and a culture of “genuine hospitality.” Perks include flexible schedules, medical benefits, 401(k) with match, and growth into management, plus they’re closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Employer: Shake Shack

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (includes weekly pay + performance bonuses)

Lead a busy, fast-casual restaurant and coach a team while keeping service smooth and guests happy. This role comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, parental leave, meal discounts, and lots of training and growth opportunities.

Employer: Greenawalt Hospitality

Location: The Rail, Lexington, KY

Type: Part-time, flexible schedule

Pay: $12–$15/hr + tips and gratuities

Pour drinks at concerts and live events in a high-energy venue. Great if you’re 21+, like busy nights, and want flexible event-based shifts with the chance to earn tips and grow in event hospitality.

Employer: McDonald’s (independent franchisee)

McDonald’s (independent franchisee) Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time or part-time (flexible schedule)

Pay: Not listed

Run shifts, lead the crew, and keep things moving with fast, friendly service. Benefits can include paid vacation, tuition assistance, medical/dental/vision, disability and life insurance, and more, with clear paths to advance.

Employer: FISD (Flik Independent School Dining / Compass Group)

Location: The Lexington School, 1050 Lane Allen Rd, Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, ~7:30 am–3:30 pm (no late nights)

(no late nights) Pay: $15.50–$17.00/hr

Help prep, serve, and clean up meals in a school setting with no late nights, rare weekends, and holidays off. Comes with free meals, uniforms (at select locations), and a strong benefits package for full-time staff.

Employer: The Stagger Inn / Two Keys Tavern

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Not listed (bartender role)

Not listed (bartender role) Pay: Not listed

Work in a lively local bar, mixing drinks and taking care of guests in a fast-paced setting. Good fit if you can stand long shifts, lift cases, handle cash/card transactions, and enjoy being in the middle of the action.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon—these roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.