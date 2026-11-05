🚔 Lexington, KY Public Safety Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Lexington has some solid options right now if you’re into safety, security, and emergency response work. Here are several local roles, from entry-level bar security to advanced healthcare security and intel.

Employer: GardaWorld

Location: Lexington, KY (various sites)

Type: Full-time / Flex

Salary: $15–$17.50/hour + benefits

Mobile security role where every shift can be different: events, patrols, access control, and incident response. Uniform is provided, benefits are solid, and there’s room to grow if you’re interested in security, military, or law enforcement–style work.

Employer: Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH)

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Acts as the communication hub for ARH hospitals, their Security Operations Center, and outside agencies. Good fit if you stay calm under pressure, like coordinating responses, and have experience in security, emergency management, or telecom-style dispatch work.

Employer: The Stagger Inn / Two Keys Tavern

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Likely part-time / nights & weekends

Salary: Not listed

Front-line security at a busy bar: checking the crowd, de-escalating issues, and keeping guests safe. Great entry point if you’re reliable, can stand long shifts, lift kegs, and want to work in the heart of Lexington’s nightlife.

Employer: Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH)

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-level role focused on threat assessment, executive protection, and travel risk for ARH leadership and facilities. Best for someone with a background in intelligence, law enforcement, or security operations who enjoys deep research, OSINT, and writing clear threat reports.

Employer: Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH)

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Protects home health staff working out in the community by monitoring risks, routes, weather, and incidents. Good match if you like mapping tools, data, and emergency management, and want your work to directly support healthcare workers in the field.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.