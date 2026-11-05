👔 Lexington, KY Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings

Lexington’s leadership job scene is busy right now, especially in construction, telecom, community services, and insurance. If you’ve got management experience, there are several solid options to move up without leaving Central Kentucky.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Lexington, KY (role can sit in various offices; multiple openings)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Coordinate right-of-way and real estate acquisition projects for electric transmission and substation work. You’ll manage schedules, budgets, financial tracking, and performance reports while supporting program managers on large-scale utility projects.

Employer: AAA Club Alliance

Location: Lexington, KY (hybrid, Eastern KY travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $72,385–$107,595/year + quarterly bonus

Lead growth for a network of independent insurance agencies by coaching agency leaders, driving sales strategies, and managing carrier relationships. This role mixes office, remote, and on-the-road work, with strong benefits and a clear leadership track.

Employer: Terracon Consultants Inc

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time (project management)

Salary: Not listed

Run small to mid-sized construction materials testing projects from start to finish—scope, schedule, budget, safety, and client communication. Great fit if you have engineering/geology or related experience and want to lead work on roads, bridges, and major structures.

Employer: Ervin Cable Construction, LLC

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee aerial and underground telecom construction crews to keep installs and repairs safe, on time, and accurate. Weekly pay, solid benefits, and a hands-on leadership role if you know telecom construction and like being out in the field.

Employer: Goodwill Industries of Kentucky

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Serve as a community-facing leader for Goodwill’s Opportunity Centers, building partnerships with employers, civic groups, and funders. Ideal if you love networking, public speaking, and creating job pathways for people facing barriers to work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related roles that might fit you even better.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.