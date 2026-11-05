🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs Hiring Now in Lexington, KY

Lexington’s retail scene is busy right now—stores, salons, and call centers are all adding people. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, this is a good moment to jump in.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time (can also be part-time)

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level auto parts sales role helping DIY customers in-store and by phone. You’ll install batteries/wipers, keep shelves stocked, and handle inventory while learning the basics of automotive retail.

Employer: Dry Goods USA

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Temporary/Seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-store support role where you greet shoppers, run the register, answer phones, and help unpack and display new fashion merchandise. Comes with a merchandise discount and no extended holiday hours.

Employer: Coastal Elite Pro

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help travelers at the airport with wheelchair and escort services from curb to gate. Good fit if you’re calm, kind, and comfortable in a fast-paced, on-your-feet environment.

Employer: Extra Space Storage

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.50–$18.50/hour

Day-shift only role running one or more storage locations—no late nights. You’ll handle rentals, customer accounts, cleanliness, and daily deposits, with PTO, 401(k) match, and medical benefits.

Employer: Extra Space Storage

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time (works across multiple stores)

Salary: $15.75–$16.75/hour

Support store operations, rentals, and customer service at several storage sites, mostly daytime hours and Sundays off at this location. Includes PTO, benefits, and room to grow into management.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: 188 E New Circle Rd, Lexington, KY 40505

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Part-time keyholder who helps lead the team, open/close the store, and keep shelves stocked and tidy. Great step up if you have retail experience and want leadership duties without a full manager role.

Employer: Barnes & Noble Education, Inc.

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Temporary (up to ~90 days)

Salary: Base rate not specified

Help run a busy campus bookstore—greet students, find course materials, ring up sales, and restock. Short-term role with employee discounts and flexible hours, ideal for students or anyone wanting seasonal work.

Employer: Corpay (Lodging division)

Location: Lexington, KY (on-site office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a call center team that supports lodging clients—coaching reps, monitoring service levels, and handling escalated customer issues. Includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), and other perks.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Licensed cosmetologist role focused on higher-level salon services and sales goals. You’ll do cuts, color, treatments, and makeup while building a loyal guest base inside a busy beauty retailer.

Employer: Total Wine & More

Location: Lexington, KY (Hamburg area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Hourly, exact rate not listed (must be 21+)

Front-end team member ringing up purchases, checking IDs, and answering product questions. Comes with store discounts, health benefits, PTO, and training on wine, beer, and spirits.

Employer: Premium Retail Services

Location: Lexington, KY 40503

Type: Part-time

Salary: $12.00/hour

Travel between local stores to stock shelves, set displays, and upload photos of your work via app. Good for independent workers who like flexible hours and light physical work.

Employer: Five Below

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time (hourly)

Salary: Starting at $15.00/hour

Hands-on leadership role overseeing stock flow, displays, and daily store operations. You’ll act as Manager on Duty, support the team, and help drive sales in a high-energy, value-focused store.

Employer: Goodwill Industries of Kentucky

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Not listed (likely hourly retail)

Salary: Not listed

Lead by example in a Goodwill store—greet donors and shoppers, run the register, sort and stock donations, and help guide production clerks. Good fit if you like thrift, variety, and light leadership.

Employer: Goodwill Industries of Kentucky

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Not listed (management, hourly)

Salary: Not listed

Keyholder role helping run the store day-to-day—supervising staff, handling deposits, and keeping the sales floor and donation area organized. Designed for someone with retail experience ready for more responsibility.

Employer: Goodwill Industries of Kentucky

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Not listed (Shift A: 8:30am–5:00pm, five 8-hr days)

Salary: Not listed

Back-of-house role processing donations, hanging and sorting clothes, stocking the floor, and sometimes running the register. Great if you like staying busy and don’t mind lifting and moving merchandise.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Lexington employers are moving fast right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.