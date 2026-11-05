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🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs Hiring Now in Lexington, KY
Lexington’s retail scene is busy right now—stores, salons, and call centers are all adding people. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, this is a good moment to jump in.
Salesperson
Employer: Advance Auto Parts
Location: Lexington, KY
Type: Full-time (can also be part-time)
Salary: Not listed
Entry-level auto parts sales role helping DIY customers in-store and by phone. You’ll install batteries/wipers, keep shelves stocked, and handle inventory while learning the basics of automotive retail.
SEASONAL DRY GOODS SALES SUPPORT
Employer: Dry Goods USA
Location: Lexington, KY
Type: Temporary/Seasonal
Salary: Not listed
Front-of-store support role where you greet shoppers, run the register, answer phones, and help unpack and display new fashion merchandise. Comes with a merchandise discount and no extended holiday hours.
Passenger Assistance Agent
Employer: Coastal Elite Pro
Location: Lexington, KY
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Help travelers at the airport with wheelchair and escort services from curb to gate. Good fit if you’re calm, kind, and comfortable in a fast-paced, on-your-feet environment.
Store Manager
Employer: Extra Space Storage
Location: Lexington, KY
Type: Full-time
Salary: $17.50–$18.50/hour
Day-shift only role running one or more storage locations—no late nights. You’ll handle rentals, customer accounts, cleanliness, and daily deposits, with PTO, 401(k) match, and medical benefits.
Assistant Store Manager
Employer: Extra Space Storage
Location: Lexington, KY
Type: Full-time (works across multiple stores)
Salary: $15.75–$16.75/hour
Support store operations, rentals, and customer service at several storage sites, mostly daytime hours and Sundays off at this location. Includes PTO, benefits, and room to grow into management.
Third Keyholder
Employer: Family Dollar
Location: 188 E New Circle Rd, Lexington, KY 40505
Type: Part-time
Salary: Not listed
Part-time keyholder who helps lead the team, open/close the store, and keep shelves stocked and tidy. Great step up if you have retail experience and want leadership duties without a full manager role.
Campus Store Team Member – Temporary
Employer: Barnes & Noble Education, Inc.
Location: Lexington, KY
Type: Temporary (up to ~90 days)
Salary: Base rate not specified
Help run a busy campus bookstore—greet students, find course materials, ring up sales, and restock. Short-term role with employee discounts and flexible hours, ideal for students or anyone wanting seasonal work.
Operations Supervisor – Call Center
Employer: Corpay (Lodging division)
Location: Lexington, KY (on-site office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead a call center team that supports lodging clients—coaching reps, monitoring service levels, and handling escalated customer issues. Includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), and other perks.
Elite Stylist
Employer: Ulta Beauty
Location: Lexington, KY
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Licensed cosmetologist role focused on higher-level salon services and sales goals. You’ll do cuts, color, treatments, and makeup while building a loyal guest base inside a busy beauty retailer.
Cashier – Full Time | Hamburg
Employer: Total Wine & More
Location: Lexington, KY (Hamburg area)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Hourly, exact rate not listed (must be 21+)
Front-end team member ringing up purchases, checking IDs, and answering product questions. Comes with store discounts, health benefits, PTO, and training on wine, beer, and spirits.
Merchandising Specialist
Employer: Premium Retail Services
Location: Lexington, KY 40503
Type: Part-time
Salary: $12.00/hour
Travel between local stores to stock shelves, set displays, and upload photos of your work via app. Good for independent workers who like flexible hours and light physical work.
Merchandise Manager
Employer: Five Below
Location: Lexington, KY
Type: Full-time (hourly)
Salary: Starting at $15.00/hour
Hands-on leadership role overseeing stock flow, displays, and daily store operations. You’ll act as Manager on Duty, support the team, and help drive sales in a high-energy, value-focused store.
Team Lead
Employer: Goodwill Industries of Kentucky
Location: Lexington, KY
Type: Not listed (likely hourly retail)
Salary: Not listed
Lead by example in a Goodwill store—greet donors and shoppers, run the register, sort and stock donations, and help guide production clerks. Good fit if you like thrift, variety, and light leadership.
Retail Assistant Manager II
Employer: Goodwill Industries of Kentucky
Location: Lexington, KY
Type: Not listed (management, hourly)
Salary: Not listed
Keyholder role helping run the store day-to-day—supervising staff, handling deposits, and keeping the sales floor and donation area organized. Designed for someone with retail experience ready for more responsibility.
Production Clerk
Employer: Goodwill Industries of Kentucky
Location: Lexington, KY
Type: Not listed (Shift A: 8:30am–5:00pm, five 8-hr days)
Salary: Not listed
Back-of-house role processing donations, hanging and sorting clothes, stocking the floor, and sometimes running the register. Great if you like staying busy and don’t mind lifting and moving merchandise.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Lexington employers are moving fast right now.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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