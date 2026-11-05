🔧 Multiple Building & Grounds Maintenance Jobs in Lexington, KY

Lexington has a solid mix of hands-on maintenance, cleaning, and HVAC roles right now. Good options here if you like staying active, fixing things, and keeping buildings running smoothly.

Employer: Commonwealth of Kentucky – Justice & Public Safety Cabinet, Dept. of Corrections

Location: 3111 Spurr Road, Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time, eligible for overtime

Salary: $38,854.56/year

Deadline: 11/10/2026 (11:59 PM ET)

Lead maintenance tech at a new correctional medical facility. You’ll handle preventive maintenance, supervise support staff, coordinate with trades (HVAC, electrical, plumbing), and keep systems running safely.

Employer: Rapid Fire Home Buyers / RF Management

Location: 2443 Sir Barton Way, Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $20–$28/hour (based on experience)

Hands-on role caring for commercial and residential properties—electrical, plumbing, drywall, painting, minor HVAC, and general repairs. Monday–Friday schedule with benefits and PTO, plus some on-call work.

Employer: Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG)

Location: Lexington, KY (long-term care facility)

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep resident rooms, bathrooms, and common areas clean and safe in a care facility. Offers free telemedicine, discount programs, training, and potential access to medical, dental, vision, and other benefits depending on eligibility.

Employer: ESFM® USA (Compass Group)

Location: 172 Trade Street, Lexington, KY 40511

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15/hour

Collect and move trash and bio-hazardous materials while following strict safety rules. Full-time roles come with a wide benefits package including health, dental, vision, retirement plan, and wellness programs.

Employer: Avion Hospitality

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level leadership role on a golf course grounds team. You’ll help schedule and direct daily turf work like mowing, fertilizing, seeding, and irrigation, and support the Director of Grounds with staff coaching and guest satisfaction.

Employer: Rollins, Inc. – Fox Pest Control

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19–$20/hour + commission & bonuses

Service route-based pest control role with paid training, company vehicle, tools, and strong growth path. You’ll visit customers, apply treatments, and document services, with performance-based raises and promotion milestones.

Employer: Vonachen Group

Location: Lexington, KY, US

Type: Part-time, all shifts

Salary: $15/hour

Clean offices and facilities (dusting, mopping, vacuuming, restrooms, trash) and float where needed. Flexible evening hours (Mon–Fri, 3pm–11:30pm), 401(k) after 60 days, and daily pay option.

Employer: Hillenmeyer Landscape Services

Location: Lexington, KY, US

Type: Seasonal / Temporary / On-call

Compensation: $50.00 (rate listed in posting; structure not detailed)

On-call winter work clearing snow and ice from lots, sidewalks, and entrances. Some roles include driving company vehicles and equipment—those require a valid driver’s license and current DOT medical card.

Employer: Hillenmeyer Landscape Services

Location: Lexington, KY, US

Type: Seasonal / Temporary / On-call

Compensation: $30.00 (rate listed in posting; structure not detailed)

Shovel and treat snow/ice on commercial properties during winter weather events. Outdoor, physical work with variable hours depending on storms.

Employer: CLUBHOUSE (Winnies)

Location: Lexington, KY, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,000–$55,000/year

Lead day-to-day building upkeep for a hospitality property—work orders, vendor coordination, and preventive maintenance. Hands-on role ideal for someone with multi-skill maintenance experience (electrical, plumbing, HVAC, painting, drywall) and their own tools. Includes health insurance, PTO, vision, and employee discount.

Employer: G&J Pepsi-Cola Bottlers, Inc.

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Maintain and repair production equipment, bay doors, electrical, HVAC, and refrigeration systems in a beverage facility. Requires 5–7 years’ experience plus trade school or vocational training, with a focus on troubleshooting, changeovers, and preventive maintenance.

Employer: 7-Eleven

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not specified

Service HVAC and refrigeration equipment (including store coolers and Slurpee machines) across 7-Eleven locations. Offers sign-on bonus (up to $3,000), full benefits, 401(k), PTO, and growth opportunities; requires EPA 608 certification and a valid driver’s license.

If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply soon—good maintenance roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.