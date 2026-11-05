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🔧 Multiple Building & Grounds Maintenance Jobs in Lexington, KY
Lexington has a solid mix of hands-on maintenance, cleaning, and HVAC roles right now. Good options here if you like staying active, fixing things, and keeping buildings running smoothly.
Mechanical Maint & Operations Techn II
Employer: Commonwealth of Kentucky – Justice & Public Safety Cabinet, Dept. of Corrections
Location: 3111 Spurr Road, Lexington, KY
Type: Full-time, eligible for overtime
Salary: $38,854.56/year
Deadline: 11/10/2026 (11:59 PM ET)
Lead maintenance tech at a new correctional medical facility. You’ll handle preventive maintenance, supervise support staff, coordinate with trades (HVAC, electrical, plumbing), and keep systems running safely.
Commercial Building Maintenance Technician ($20–28/hr)
Employer: Rapid Fire Home Buyers / RF Management
Location: 2443 Sir Barton Way, Lexington, KY
Type: Full-time, in-person
Salary: $20–$28/hour (based on experience)
Hands-on role caring for commercial and residential properties—electrical, plumbing, drywall, painting, minor HVAC, and general repairs. Monday–Friday schedule with benefits and PTO, plus some on-call work.
Housekeeper
Employer: Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG)
Location: Lexington, KY (long-term care facility)
Type: Part-time
Salary: Not listed
Keep resident rooms, bathrooms, and common areas clean and safe in a care facility. Offers free telemedicine, discount programs, training, and potential access to medical, dental, vision, and other benefits depending on eligibility.
Trash Technician (Full Time) – $15/hr
Employer: ESFM® USA (Compass Group)
Location: 172 Trade Street, Lexington, KY 40511
Type: Full-time
Salary: $15/hour
Collect and move trash and bio-hazardous materials while following strict safety rules. Full-time roles come with a wide benefits package including health, dental, vision, retirement plan, and wellness programs.
Assistant Golf/Grounds Superintendent
Employer: Avion Hospitality
Location: Lexington, KY
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Entry-level leadership role on a golf course grounds team. You’ll help schedule and direct daily turf work like mowing, fertilizing, seeding, and irrigation, and support the Director of Grounds with staff coaching and guest satisfaction.
Technician Hourly – Pest Control
Employer: Rollins, Inc. – Fox Pest Control
Location: Lexington, KY
Type: Full-time
Salary: $19–$20/hour + commission & bonuses
Service route-based pest control role with paid training, company vehicle, tools, and strong growth path. You’ll visit customers, apply treatments, and document services, with performance-based raises and promotion milestones.
General Cleaner/Floater – $15/hr
Employer: Vonachen Group
Location: Lexington, KY, US
Type: Part-time, all shifts
Salary: $15/hour
Clean offices and facilities (dusting, mopping, vacuuming, restrooms, trash) and float where needed. Flexible evening hours (Mon–Fri, 3pm–11:30pm), 401(k) after 60 days, and daily pay option.
Seasonal Snow Removal Crew Member and Driver
Employer: Hillenmeyer Landscape Services
Location: Lexington, KY, US
Type: Seasonal / Temporary / On-call
Compensation: $50.00 (rate listed in posting; structure not detailed)
On-call winter work clearing snow and ice from lots, sidewalks, and entrances. Some roles include driving company vehicles and equipment—those require a valid driver’s license and current DOT medical card.
Seasonal Snow Removal Crew Member
Employer: Hillenmeyer Landscape Services
Location: Lexington, KY, US
Type: Seasonal / Temporary / On-call
Compensation: $30.00 (rate listed in posting; structure not detailed)
Shovel and treat snow/ice on commercial properties during winter weather events. Outdoor, physical work with variable hours depending on storms.
Facility Maintenance Manager
Employer: CLUBHOUSE (Winnies)
Location: Lexington, KY, US
Type: Full-time
Salary: $45,000–$55,000/year
Lead day-to-day building upkeep for a hospitality property—work orders, vendor coordination, and preventive maintenance. Hands-on role ideal for someone with multi-skill maintenance experience (electrical, plumbing, HVAC, painting, drywall) and their own tools. Includes health insurance, PTO, vision, and employee discount.
Production Maintenance Mechanic
Employer: G&J Pepsi-Cola Bottlers, Inc.
Location: Lexington, KY
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Maintain and repair production equipment, bay doors, electrical, HVAC, and refrigeration systems in a beverage facility. Requires 5–7 years’ experience plus trade school or vocational training, with a focus on troubleshooting, changeovers, and preventive maintenance.
HVAC/R Technician I
Employer: 7-Eleven
Location: Lexington, KY
Type: Full-time
Salary: Range not specified
Service HVAC and refrigeration equipment (including store coolers and Slurpee machines) across 7-Eleven locations. Offers sign-on bonus (up to $3,000), full benefits, 401(k), PTO, and growth opportunities; requires EPA 608 certification and a valid driver’s license.
If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply soon—good maintenance roles tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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