🤝 Lexington KY Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings

Lexington has some solid options right now if you like helping people, from seniors in care communities to survivors seeking support.

Employer: Phoenix Senior Living

Phoenix Senior Living Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time (Saturday & Sunday, every weekend)

(Saturday & Sunday, every weekend) Salary: Not listed

Help plan and lead activities for seniors, focusing on wellness in all areas of life. You’ll assist residents to and from activities, support memory care programs, and keep activity spaces organized.

Employer: Sexual Violence Resource Center of the Bluegrass

Location: Lexington, KY 40503

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Salary: $41,600/year

Daytime crisis response role supporting survivors of sexual violence across a 17‑county area. Mix of hospital and law enforcement accompaniment, hotline coverage, and volunteer support, with health, dental, vision, PTO, retirement, and life insurance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—roles like this open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.