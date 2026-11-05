🏗️ Lexington, KY Engineering Roles With Multiple Openings

Lexington’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like power systems and building design. Here are several solid, full-time roles worth a look.

Employer: Sargent & Lundy

Sargent & Lundy Location: Lexington, KY (hybrid: 3 days in office, 2 remote)

(hybrid: 3 days in office, 2 remote) Type: Full-time

Salary: $69,298 – $99,644

Lead project teams designing overhead and underground electric distribution (4–38 kV), doing pole loading, voltage drop, cost estimates, and field work. Great fit if you have 2+ years utility distribution experience, an ABET engineering degree, and want strong benefits, relocation help, and a mix of office and remote days.

Employer: CMTA, Inc. (a Legence Company)

Location: Lexington, KY (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (pay based on experience and market)

Design power distribution, lighting, emergency power, UPS, renewables, and low-voltage systems for high-performance, energy-efficient buildings. Ideal if you have 3+ years MEP design, a B.S. in Electrical or Architectural Engineering, and experience with Revit and AutoCAD; comes with 401(k) match, health benefits, and flexible vacation.

Employer: Denham Blythe

Location: Lexington, KY (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $150,000 per year

Design and detail building structures from concept through construction for a busy design-build firm with lots of repeat clients. You’ll pick structural systems, run calcs, create drawings/specs, do site visits, and use Revit, AutoCAD, and RAM; they’re looking for 4+ years structural design experience, a civil engineering degree, and PE in KY (or ability to obtain), plus offer relocation assistance and full benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives a clearer picture of what they’ll consider.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.