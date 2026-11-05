💰 Several Accounting & Finance Roles Hiring Now in Lexington, KY

Lexington’s finance scene is busy right now, with banks, wealth firms, and national brands all adding staff. If you’ve got accounting or financial skills, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Bluespring Wealth (Kestra Holdings)

Bluespring Wealth (Kestra Holdings) Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work as the primary advisor for a book of wealth management clients, handling financial planning, investments, and ongoing service with limited oversight. Ideal if you have CFP® (or Series 65), 3–5 years of planning experience, and want a clear path toward a Lead Advisor role in a large, growth-focused firm with 401(k), health benefits, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: OHG Brands / FAT Brands Inc

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-impact role owning lease accounting (ASC 842) and fixed assets for a big restaurant brand portfolio (over 1,700 units worldwide). Great fit if you have 4+ years accounting, strong US GAAP skills, and want to be the go-to expert on restaurant real estate, multi-entity close, and systems like NetSuite and dedicated lease platforms.

Employer: Central Bank & Trust Co.

Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time, hourly (30–40 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Handle complex commercial, mortgage, and escrow loan servicing, including reconciliations, payment exceptions, and quality control checks. This role comes with a very robust benefits package (health, dental, vision, ESOP, 401(k), wellness perks, paid time off, and more) and suits someone with 2+ years of loan servicing and strong attention to detail.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more roles posted, and it’s easier to move once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.