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🏘️ Lexington, KY Planning & Development Roles with Multiple Openings
Lexington’s real estate and development scene is busy right now, from telecom build‑outs to new retail sites and growing rental portfolios. If you like maps, permits, and helping places grow, these roles are worth a look.
Regional Real Estate Manager
- Employer: Wawa, Inc.
- Location: Based in Kentucky (serving the region, includes Lexington area)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Manage site review, acquisition, and development for new Wawa store locations and upgrades to existing properties. This is a high‑impact role where you’ll handle market planning, zoning and entitlement, negotiations, and represent Wawa at planning and zoning board meetings across Kentucky.
Permitting Specialist
- Employer: Ledcor
- Location: Lexington, KY (remote flexibility, ~15% travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support cable and fiber network builds by preparing and tracking permit packages with cities, counties, and other agencies. Good fit if you know telecom or utility permitting and like working with codes, DOT rules, and local authorities to keep projects on schedule.
Residential Property Manager
- Employer: Growth Solutions Team (recruiting for a property management client)
- Location: Lexington, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Compensation: $19/hour during training; $50,000–$65,000+ expected at full portfolio capacity
Build and manage a residential rental portfolio of about 225 units, handling owner and resident relationships, maintenance coordination, and leasing activities. Great for organized, customer‑focused folks willing to get or use a Kentucky real estate license, with clear room to grow earnings.
Destination Consultant (Freelance Project Work – Partial Remote)
- Employer: Going-there Global Destination Services
- Location: Lexington/Georgetown, KY
- Type: Part-time, freelance, occasional project work
- Pay: $25/hour
Help newly arrived expats and their families settle into Lexington and Georgetown with home‑finding, school searches, and city orientation. Ideal if you know the local area well, have a KY driver’s license, some international living or travel experience, and want flexible, gig‑style work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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