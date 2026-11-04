🏘️ Lexington, KY Planning & Development Roles with Multiple Openings

Lexington’s real estate and development scene is busy right now, from telecom build‑outs to new retail sites and growing rental portfolios. If you like maps, permits, and helping places grow, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Wawa, Inc.

Wawa, Inc. Location: Based in Kentucky (serving the region, includes Lexington area)

Based in (serving the region, includes Lexington area) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage site review, acquisition, and development for new Wawa store locations and upgrades to existing properties. This is a high‑impact role where you’ll handle market planning, zoning and entitlement, negotiations, and represent Wawa at planning and zoning board meetings across Kentucky.

Employer: Ledcor

Location: Lexington, KY (remote flexibility, ~15% travel)

(remote flexibility, ~15% travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support cable and fiber network builds by preparing and tracking permit packages with cities, counties, and other agencies. Good fit if you know telecom or utility permitting and like working with codes, DOT rules, and local authorities to keep projects on schedule.

Employer: Growth Solutions Team (recruiting for a property management client)

(recruiting for a property management client) Location: Lexington, KY

Type: Full-time

Compensation: $19/hour during training; $50,000–$65,000+ expected at full portfolio capacity

Build and manage a residential rental portfolio of about 225 units, handling owner and resident relationships, maintenance coordination, and leasing activities. Great for organized, customer‑focused folks willing to get or use a Kentucky real estate license, with clear room to grow earnings.

Employer: Going-there Global Destination Services

Location: Lexington/Georgetown, KY

Type: Part-time, freelance, occasional project work

Pay: $25/hour

Help newly arrived expats and their families settle into Lexington and Georgetown with home‑finding, school searches, and city orientation. Ideal if you know the local area well, have a KY driver’s license, some international living or travel experience, and want flexible, gig‑style work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.