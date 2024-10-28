Open in App
    Pizza by half-pound slice: Jefferson Street restaurant has new kind of pie

    By Janet Patton,

    2 days ago

    A new pizza place has opened on a foodie corridor next to a downtown Lexington university.

    Dingbats Pizza quietly opened its garage door at 471 Jefferson St. on Oct. 22. The restaurant features pizza by the rectangle; a half-pound slice measured about 6 inches by 3 1/2 inches for $6. Whole rectangular pizzas are also available.

    The restaurant is near the Transylvania University campus, along the Jefferson Street restaurant corridor that stretches from West Sixth Brewing and Smithtown Seafood at one end down to Sorella Gelateria at the other, with County Club , The Goose , Distilled on Jefferson , The Apiary , Blue Heron Steakhouse , Stella’s Kentucky Deli and Villainous in between.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b0YNk_0wP7uZf100
    Andrew St. Clair holds a veggie pizza with white sauce, spinach, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers and mozzarella cheese at Dingbats Pizza, located at 471 Jefferson St., Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024 in Lexington, Ky. Brian Simms/bsimms@herald-leader.com
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mzDEQ_0wP7uZf100
    Dingbats Pizza on Jefferson Street serves Roman-style pizza with a doughy focaccia-like crust. The new restaurant serves pizza by the rectangular pie or by the pound: One slice weighs about a half-pound. Provided

    “We’re doing Roman-style pizza, something a little different,” said managing partner Andrew St. Clair. “I’m not sure anybody around here is doing it. It has a slow-fermented dough like a focaccia bread, he said.

    “It’s on the thicker side. It’s kind of crispy on the bottom and soft in the middle,” St. Clair said. He said he’d tried a lot of different styles of pizza on his travels.

    “The is one I think is underrated,” he said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IjXcm_0wP7uZf100
    Hot and ready pizza by the slice at Dingbats Pizza, located at 471 Jefferson St., Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024 in Lexington, Ky. Brian Simms/bsimms@herald-leader.com

    What’s on Dingbats Pizza’s menu?

    The menu includes familiar pizzas, with a twist, he said. There will be six daily pizzas available by the slice, plus specials. And you can also order a custom whole pizza in the Roman style or in a more traditional round thin crust style.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PgpTZ_0wP7uZf100
    A Tito pizza with house cream sauce, chicken, banana peppers and Sav’s habanero sauce, being made at Dingbats Pizza, located at 471 Jefferson St., Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024 in Lexington, Ky. Brian Simms/bsimms@herald-leader.com
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xwheL_0wP7uZf100
    A pepperoni pizza slice from Dingbats Pizza, located at 471 Jefferson St., Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024 in Lexington, Ky. Brian Simms/bsimms@herald-leader.com

    Vegetarian options as well as favorites such as pepperoni and Canadian bacon are available.

    The menu also includes Dingbats’ house-made all-beef meatballs, pretzels and other appetizers, he said.

    Craft beer from West Sixth is available in cans.

    Brady Barlow, one of the founders of West Sixth Brewery, is also a partner in Dingbats . Barlow said he hopes it will become a neighborhood place, with reasonable prices.

    Barlow announced the news online, saying: “I promise you won’t be hungry after a slice.”

    The restaurant has limited seating indoors but will have extensive patio seating in warm weather. Delivery also will be available.

    Dingbats will be open noon to 10 p.m. daily.

    It’s the second new dining establishment from Barlow, who is also opened CIBON, a boutique wine and cheese bar with a bourbon tasting room on Rosemont Garden, with his wife Megan Winfield in June.

    Dingbats Pizza

    Where: 471 Jefferson St.

    Hours: Noon to 10 p.m. daily

    Online: dingbatspizza.com

    New restaurant from Texas Roadhouse founder coming to one of Lexington’s busiest roads

