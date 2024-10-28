Pizza by half-pound slice: Jefferson Street restaurant has new kind of pie
By Janet Patton,
2 days ago
A new pizza place has opened on a foodie corridor next to a downtown Lexington university.
Dingbats Pizza quietly opened its garage door at 471 Jefferson St. on Oct. 22. The restaurant features pizza by the rectangle; a half-pound slice measured about 6 inches by 3 1/2 inches for $6. Whole rectangular pizzas are also available.
“We’re doing Roman-style pizza, something a little different,” said managing partner Andrew St. Clair. “I’m not sure anybody around here is doing it. It has a slow-fermented dough like a focaccia bread, he said.
“It’s on the thicker side. It’s kind of crispy on the bottom and soft in the middle,” St. Clair said. He said he’d tried a lot of different styles of pizza on his travels.
“The is one I think is underrated,” he said.
What’s on Dingbats Pizza’s menu?
The menu includes familiar pizzas, with a twist, he said. There will be six daily pizzas available by the slice, plus specials. And you can also order a custom whole pizza in the Roman style or in a more traditional round thin crust style.
Vegetarian options as well as favorites such as pepperoni and Canadian bacon are available.
The menu also includes Dingbats’ house-made all-beef meatballs, pretzels and other appetizers, he said.
Craft beer from West Sixth is available in cans.
Brady Barlow, one of the founders of West Sixth Brewery, is also a partner in Dingbats . Barlow said he hopes it will become a neighborhood place, with reasonable prices.
Barlow announced the news online, saying: “I promise you won’t be hungry after a slice.”
The restaurant has limited seating indoors but will have extensive patio seating in warm weather. Delivery also will be available.
