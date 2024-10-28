New restaurant from Texas Roadhouse founder coming to one of Lexington’s busiest roads

A crowded stretch of Lexington’s Nicholasville Road is about to get a little busier.

That’s because a new (to Lexington, anyway) restaurant is being built in front of the Kroger grocery store just off one of the city’s busiest roads, next door to a new location for McAlister’s Deli and across the street from the popular Trader Joe’s.

Jaggers , a fast-casual restaurant created by late Texas Roadhouse founder Kent Taylor in 2014, is continuing its recent expansion push with its fourth Kentucky location. There are three locations in Louisville. The company said last year they were aiming for 15 locations. Three weeks ago they opened a location in South Korea .

According to plans filed with the city, the new, 3,188-square-foot restaurant will be at 2350 Norman Ln., near the Kroger gas station. It will be on a 1.08-acre lot at the Regency Centre shopping center, which includes IHOP, T.J. Maxx, Michaels, Kroger and more. Construction has already started.

It will have a drive-thru and an entrance off of Nicholasville Rd.

Texas Roadhouse , a publicly traded company that runs Jaggers and is based out of Louisville, did not have an estimated opening date, but RJ Thieneman who manages the shopping center, said it’s expected to open in the second or third quarter of 2025.

A Jaggers restaurant location in Louisville, Ky. The fast-casual restaurant chain is run by Texas Roadhouse. Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal/USA TODAY NETWORK

What is on the Jaggers’ menu?

Jaggers’ menu is known for made-when-you-order double burgers, hand-breaded chicken tenders, chicken sandwiches and scratch-made sauces. Burgers include the Bacon Avocado Burger with two patties, Swiss cheese, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo. There’s also the Sunrise Burger with two patties, American cheese, ham, fried egg, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo. Several burgers come with Jaggers sauce, which is made with BBQ sauce, mayo and sour cream.

The menu also features other homemade sauces and salad dressings for made-to-order salads including honey mustard, ranch, sweet heat, cheese, country gravy, blue cheese and more.

Sides include shoestring fries, tater tots, fruit cup, salad, mac ‘n cheese and edamame.

Jaggers also serves hand-spun milkshakes to go with its burgers. There are seven shakes on the menu, including Ghirardelli Brownie and Banana Split.

Pizza by half-pound slice: Jefferson Street restaurant has new kind of pie

New Southern comfort food restaurant coming back to busy Lexington corner

Here’s the secret to how Lexington’s best pancake is made, and why it’s so big

I tried the smoked chicken wings that UK’s football team eats by the thousands

See inside, changes as legendary Lexington restaurant reopens in new location

Tired of lines? New Lexington self-pour bar will have 48 taps across from Rupp Arena