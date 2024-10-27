Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Lexington HeraldLeader

    Are Kentucky football’s hopes of extending bowl streak finished after loss to Auburn?

    By Jon Hale,

    1 days ago

    Kentucky football’s disappointing 2024 season hit a new low Saturday with a 24-10 home loss to an Auburn team that entered the day 0-4 in Southeastern Conference play.

    Now, to even extend the program’s eight-year bowl streak Mark Stoops’ team will have to win three of the final four games of a daunting November slate. Here’s a look at what the loss means beyond the field.

    Chances of extending bowl streak look slim

    Entering the night Auburn looked like a must-win if Kentucky was to keep its bowl streak alive. While the loss does not mathematically eliminate UK from bowl contention, it certainly makes the path to six wins and bowl eligibility much harder to imagine.

    Even if we assume UK wins its annual FCS game against Murray State on Nov. 16, the Wildcats now have to win two of three against No. 7 Tennessee, No. 5 Texas and Louisville. Only the Louisville game from that trio is at home. Kentucky’s only win at Tennessee since 1984 came during the pandemic-altered 2020 season when fan capacity was significantly limited. UK has played at Texas just once, a 1951 loss. Both Tennessee and Texas could need to beat UK to remain in playoff contention.

    Kentucky last missed a bowl game in 2015 (though it did have a losing record after playing an SEC-only 2020 schedule when all teams were eligible for bowls due to the pandemic that season). The Wildcats are one of just nine teams in the country to have reached a bowl in at least eight straight seasons. Only three SEC teams have longer active streaks.

    Instead of keeping the bowl streak alive, Kentucky looks in real danger of reverting back to the 2014-2015 struggles where disastrous second halves of seasons doomed postseason hopes. UK lost its last six games in 2014 and five of its last six in 2015.

    Kentucky could finish 2024 losing six of seven if it only beats Murray State down the stretch.

    Home woes continue

    Kentucky has now lost seven consecutive home SEC games and 11 of the last 13 conference games played in Kroger Field.

    The loss at Florida means it is no longer as simple as saying UK plays better on the road than at home — Kentucky is struggling regardless of the venue right now — but the loss to Auburn means this narrative will carry over into 2025. The Wildcats still have a chance to end the home schedule on a high note with archrival Louisville, who Kentucky has beaten five straight, closing the regular season in Lexington, but even a win in that game would not silence the worries about the SEC record at home.

    The bad news is the home SEC schedule looks even more difficult next season with Texas, Tennessee, Florida and Ole Miss set to play at Kroger Field. That’s the type of slate where it would be reasonable to expect Kentucky to struggle at home.

    The problem has been the home losses against teams like Auburn, Vanderbilt and South Carolina this year. There’s no scenario where Kentucky remains relevant in the new-look SEC if it can’t beat that caliber of teams at home.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35dM6m_0wNoe9aq00
    Kentucky quarterback Brock Vandagriff (12) is tackled by Auburn cornerback Kayin Lee (4) during Saturday’s game at Kroger Field. The Tigers’ defense recorded three sacks and limited UK to 224 total yards. Ryan C. Hermens/rhermens@herald-leader.com

    Kentucky football’s home woes continue as fast start proves to be fool’s gold vs. Auburn

    Five things you need to know from Kentucky football’s 24-10 loss to Auburn

    Final statistics from Kentucky football’s 24-10 loss to Auburn

    SEC football final: Auburn 24, Kentucky 10

    Related Search

    Auburn vs KentuckyKentucky footballMark Stoops' coachingCollege footballCollege SportsBowl eligibility

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    Ralph
    1d ago
    their trash
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Kentucky wins by 71 points in first exhibition of Pope era. The offense didn’t disappoint.
    Lexington HeraldLeader4 days ago
    Kentucky vs. Auburn prediction: Is Saturday’s game a must-win for Wildcat bowl hopes?
    Lexington HeraldLeader3 days ago
    Did Mark Pope really run out of gas on busy Lexington street? No, but his wife did
    Lexington HeraldLeader4 days ago
    Mark Pope knows the three freshman will have a big impact
    Kentucky Wildcats On SI1 day ago
    In this lost Kentucky football season, UK needs to start figuring out its future
    Lexington HeraldLeader1 day ago
    Kentucky basketball has a brand new team. How did UK’s first opponent prepare for the Cats?
    Lexington HeraldLeader4 days ago
    Lottery ticket gifted to Eastern Kentucky woman for birthday sends her running for joy
    Lexington HeraldLeader2 days ago
    Where to watch, how to follow the UK men’s basketball exhibition vs. Minnesota State
    Lexington HeraldLeader3 days ago
    New restaurant from Texas Roadhouse founder coming to one of Lexington’s busiest roads
    Lexington HeraldLeader5 hours ago
    Three things I’ll be watching when Kentucky men’s basketball opens exhibition play
    Lexington HeraldLeader5 days ago
    SEC football final: Auburn 24, Kentucky 10
    Lexington HeraldLeader1 day ago
    After rape acquittal, former KY Justice secretary sues Lexington detective who charged him
    Lexington HeraldLeader3 days ago
    Who’s No. 1 in the latest Kentucky high school football media rankings?
    Lexington HeraldLeader5 days ago
    Is Mark Pope’s first-year challenge harder than that faced by past UK coaches?
    Lexington HeraldLeader3 days ago
    Kentucky high school principal charged with giving students alcohol from beer bong
    Lexington HeraldLeader3 days ago
    Kentucky about to hold first lottery for medical marijuana businesses. Another is delayed
    Lexington HeraldLeader3 days ago
    KSP: Firetruck runs off road in Northern Kentucky. Firefighter airlifted to hospital
    Lexington HeraldLeader3 days ago
    Body found in Scott County outside wrecked vehicle has been identified
    Lexington HeraldLeader2 days ago
    Kentucky woman arrested for vehicular homicide after fatal Pulaski Co. crash, police say
    Lexington HeraldLeader21 hours ago
    Dee Stoops, matriarch of college football’s Stoops coaching family, dies at 88
    Lexington HeraldLeader4 days ago
    A New Company is Linked to Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak, CDC Says
    Thomas Smith1 day ago
    One dead, one injured in shooting on Tates Creek Road in Lexington
    Lexington HeraldLeader3 days ago
    Pizza by half-pound slice: Jefferson Street restaurant has new kind of pie
    Lexington HeraldLeader5 hours ago
    Blanton’s, Antique Collection, Double Eagle Very Rare: Bourbon for hurricane relief
    Lexington HeraldLeader4 days ago
    Former Kentucky pharmacist gets prison time in Medicare fraud, must repay $730,055
    Lexington HeraldLeader4 days ago
    Behind the mad scramble to get Lamont Butler, the ‘linchpin’ of this UK basketball team
    Lexington HeraldLeader3 hours ago
    Boone, Walker vie for council seat in Lexington’s massive 12th District
    Lexington HeraldLeader5 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy