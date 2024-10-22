Lexington restaurant inspections: Spoiled Spam, vat of pork lard left out overnight

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has released an updated list of 160 restaurants and businesses that are on a regulatory watch list for food service as of Oct. 1.

Since June, the health department has also temporarily closed at least five restaurants for violations.

▪ Common Grounds , 3100 Old Todds Rd. #100, was closed immediately by the health department on July 2 after a regular inspection found widespread evidence of rodents. According to the inspection report, there was “evidence of rodents observed throughout (the) establishment,” including rodent feces on containers of bulk food and on single service items.

The health department ordered the coffee shop to contact a licensed pest control operator and provide invoices of service to the health department. Common Grounds, a coffee shop, reopened on July 9 after passing a follow-up inspection, according to the health department.

▪ Mr. Kabab , 2901 Richmond Rd. #150, was closed on July 16 for refrigeration issues. According to the inspection reports, food in the walk-in refrigerator and on the serving line were not being kept cold enough for food safety. The issues had been flagged on a regular inspection on July 8 as well. Mr. Kabab, a Mediterranean restaurant, was allowed to reopen later on July 16 after passing inspection.

Rodents, lack of refrigeration: Two Lexington restaurants closed by inspectors

▪ Dumplings Noodles Inc. , 3695 Nicholasville Rd., was closed by the health department on Aug. 14 after failing a regular inspection with a score of 52 out of 100. Restaurants that score below 60 are automatically closed, and in this case, the inspector also noted the presence of insects, which also typically results in closure. Dumplings Noodles Inc. was ordered to cease operation and request a conference with the health department within five days or its permit would be suspended. The inspector found 30 areas of violation, according to the inspection report. It has since reopened.

▪ Papi’s Palomar , 3901 Harrodsburg Rd. Suite 180, was closed by the health department on Aug. 21 after a follow-up inspection despite scoring 87 at the time. The inspector noted that the restaurant was not cooling food properly: Leftover food from the day before was not rapidly cooled for safety.

Papi’s Palomar was allowed to reopen two days later after passing re-inspection on Aug. 23.

Insects, low inspection score: Lexington restaurant closed by health department

▪ Thoroughbred Restaurant at 1483 Leestown Rd. was closed on Oct. 9. Thoroughbred Restaurant was ordered to cease food service for “a failing score of 83 with four priority violations in the areas of cold-holding temperatures, hot-holding temperatures, using time as a public health control, and pest control.”

But the restaurant scored 95 on a follow-up inspection on Oct. 11 and was allowed to re-open.

Update: One of Lexington’s oldest restaurants reopens after health department closure

Lexington health department’s enhanced regulatory enforcement

This is the first time in more than a year that the health department’s enhanced enforcement list, formerly known as probation, got shorter: There were 158 establishments on the list in January and 166 in June.

Between May 28 and Oct. 1, 24 food service establishments were added to the health department’s watch list for heightened scrutiny designed to protect the dining public from food-borne illness.

The Fayette County Health Department does not flag on inspection scores which restaurants are on the watch list or post full restaurant inspection reports on its website. The Herald-Leader obtained the detailed list and individual reports through open records requests, but the health department limited the number of reports due to staffing constraints.

What Lexington restaurants came off the watch list, formerly known as probation

Restaurants come off the list once they have twice passed inspections with no significant issues.

At least 31 establishments came off the list since June, many after successful passing repeated inspections.

Establishments that came off the watch list include: Alice’s Candy in Fayette Mall, Arby’s on New Circle, Bangkok House, Bluegrass Care and Rehabilitation Center, Bluegrass Mart on Squires Circle, Buffalo Wild Wings, Foliage Chinese Restaurant, Go Puff in Versailles, Hibachi Buffet, J. Alexander’s, J.F. Bongout Bakery and Grocery, JAP Gasoline, Kyoto Japanese Kitchen, Lexington Griffin Gate Golf Course Kitchen, Mi Mexico, Mi Pequena Hacienda, Mirror Twin Brewing, Puddle Jumpers, Redi-Mart/Marathon on Pleasant Ridge, Ruby’s Supermarket on Short, Sedona Taphouse on Palomar Centre Drive, Shamrocks on Patchen, Super Mercado Aguascalientes on Nicholasville, Texas de Brazil, The Lafayette, The Oasis Restaurant on Garden Springs Drive, Trindy’s Cafe and Winburn Cafe.

A few restaurants also were removed because they either closed or changed owners: Brick Oven Pizzeria, Grand Reserve venue on Manchester and Jasmine Rice Thai Restaurant.

Lexington Thai restaurant owner saying goodbye. What’s next for location?

How Lexington restaurants are inspected by the Health Department

All of Lexington’s nearly 1,500 food service establishments, from day cares and hospitals to grocery stores and restaurants, are inspected at least twice a year and most pass without significant problems. Hundreds score a perfect 100, many more than once.

Restaurants and food service establishments are required to post their most recent scores at the front door; scores in green boxes indicate passage and scores in red indicate failure. Those that score below 60 are closed until issues are remedied. Inspection scores are available online at the Lexington health department’s website at lfchd.org/food-protection .

After a pause at the beginning of the COVID pandemic, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department in 2021 resumed the key public health measure.

Restaurant inspectors place restaurants that fail on critical points on a watch list. The “enhanced regulatory enforcement” comes with a stepped-up inspection schedule designed to catch potential problems earlier.

The measure, previously known as the probation list, restarted in August 2020. The Board of Health voted in September 2021 to update food service regulations to formally include the program.

Restaurants are placed on the list when they score below 85, fail a significant inspection point or if they are required to be closed due to imminent health hazard such as raw sewage, evidence of rodent or insect infestations or a lack of electricity.

Problems that constitute a failure are those deemed by the Food & Drug Administration to have the highest potential to adversely affect public health, such as improper food handling, lack of hand-washing or improper dish sanitizing.

Luke Mathis, environmental health team leader, said in 2022 that the intent of enhanced regulatory enforcement is “identifying establishments that are struggling with food safety compliance and providing additional monitoring.”

The hope, he said, is that the more inspectors are there, the quicker they will spot things that need to be changed “and through education help them get into compliance.”

“The overall goal of the program is to improve public safety, sanitary and hygiene practices within these establishments, so the public will feel safe eating out,” said Skip Castleman, Environmental Health and Emergency Preparedness Coordinator. “All of our placards are still posted at these establishments, so they have a means of looking to see if a restaurant has passed or failed. With a green placard, they’ve passed; with a red placard, they’ve failed. And they can also look on our website too , before they go out to eat.”

Typically, food service establishments are inspected every six months. With enhanced enforcement, inspectors usually come every four months, Mathis said. Restaurants come off the enhanced enforcement when they pass regular inspections without significant issues twice in a row.

Generally, restaurants in the enhanced enforcement program are safe to eat at or the health department would have closed them down.

Restaurants on Lexington Health Department watch list (formerly probation)

This full watch list as of Oct. 1 includes some details forthe 10 most recent inspections that landed restaurants on the list.

Names in bold are new additions to the list. Inspection scores listed are the latest available on the health department’s database , which was last updated June 30, 2024.

▪ 300 Grill, 205 Southland Dr., was placed on the list Feb. 13, 2024. Inspection score on June 18, 2024, was 99.

▪ 33 Staves, 4174 Rowan in the Origin Lexington hotel at the Summit at Fritz Farm, was placed on the list on May 17, 2023, after scoring 80. Inspection score on June 27, 2024, was 91.

▪ Ali Baba, 412 Southland Dr., was place on the list July 26, 2023, with a score of 83. Inspection score on Nov. 22, 2023, was 99.

▪ Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 1761 Sharkey Way, was placed on the list July 13, 2023, with a score of 84; inspection on Jan. 4, 2023, was 97.

▪ Asian Bistro, 4224 Saron Dr., was place on the list Aug. 9, 2023, after scoring 82. Inspection on Dec. 18, 2023, scored 96.

▪ Asian Wind Restaurant, 3735 Palomar Center Dr. Suite 40, was placed on the list on Jan. 21, 2022. Inspection on June 25, 2024, scored 85.

▪ Athens Food Mart, 5522 Athens-Boonesboro Rd., was placed on the list Aug. 28, 2023, with a score of 81. Inspection on Dec. 6, 2023, scored 99.

▪ Auntie Anne’s Pretzels, 3401 Nicholasville Rd, was placed on the list April 8, 2024.

▪ Avon Mart, 5693 Briar Hill Rd., was placed on the list April 12, 2024.

▪ Bad Wolf Burgers, 1401 N. Forbes Rd., was placed on the list March 14, 2024.

▪ Bandido Taqueria Mexicana, 535 S. Upper St. Suite 145, was placed on the list Oct. 3, 2023. Inspection on June 24, 2024, scored 88.

▪ Bayou Bluegrass Catering, 861 S. Broadway, was placed on the list Oct. 5, 2023, after scoring 74. Inspection on June 18, 2024, scored 84.

▪ BD’s Mongolian Grill, 2309 Sir Barton Way, was placed on the list on Sept. 28, 2023, after scoring 80. Inspection on June 6, 2024, scored 96.

▪ Blaze Pizza, 4049 Finn Way #110, was placed on the list July 31, 2023, after scoring 81. Inspection on Dec. 7, 2023, scored 98.

▪ Blessing International, 1467 Leestown Rd., was placed on the list Jan. 5, 2024. Inspection on June 28, 2024, scored 98.

▪ Bluefire Bar & Grill, 401 W. High St., was placed on the list on March 29, 2022. Inspection on Dec. 21, 2023, scored 96.

▪ Campestre, 910 Beaumont Centre Parkway, was placed on the list Jan. 11, 2023, after scoring 77. Inspection on Sept. 8, 2023, scored 99.

▪ Chengs Restaurant, 3101 Clays Mill Rd. #302, was placed on the list April 25, 2024. Inspection on June 27, 2024, scored 91.

▪ China King, 1650 Bryan Station Rd. #132, was placed on the list Jan. 29, 2024, after scoring 74. Inspection on June 6, 2024, scored 92.

▪ Chuck E Cheese, 1555 New Circle Rd., was place on the list March 15, 2024, after scoring 80, and was closed by the health department on April 9 . It has since reopened.

▪ Churreria La Coneja & Antojitos Mexicanos, 895 N. Broadway, was placed on the list Nov. 30, 2023, after scoring 84. Inspection on Dec. 20, 2023, scored 99.

▪ Cinco de Mayo, 122 W. Maxwell St., was placed on the list April 15, 2024.

▪ City Barbeque , 3292 Richmond Rd., was placed on the list Sept. 7, 2024, after scoring 82. Inspector noted employee food stored with service food in walk-in refrigerator, chicken improperly cooked: “video from fellow inspector shows receipt of fried chicken sandwich that was raw internally,” insecticide stored in kitchen, improper food storage, milk jugs reused for mixing and storing salad dressing, improper sanitizing, multiple flying insects throughout facility, among other issues.

▪ Clamato’s, 2304 Versailles Rd., was placed on the list March 18, 2022. Inspection on June 26, 2024, scored 94.

▪ Clarion Hotel, 1950 Newtown Pike, was placed on the list on Sept. 21, 2021. Inspection on June 5, 2024, scored 97.

▪ Common Grounds , 3100 Old Todds Rd. Ste 100, was placed on the list July 1, 2024. The coffee shop also was briefly ordered closed; it has since reopened.

▪ Cookout, 855 S. Broadway, was placed on the list May 28, 2024, after failing a follow-up inspection despite scoring 92. Inspection on June 4, 2024, scored 99.

▪ Crossroads IGA Store #761, 2565 Abigail Way, was placed on the list March 28, 2024.

▪ Crumbl Cookies, 2106 Sir Barton Way #141, was placed on the list July 19, 2023, after scoring 82. Inspection on Dec. 1, 2023, scored 85.

▪ Darae & Friends, 3459 Buckhorn Dr., was placed on the list April 30, 2024.

▪ Delicia’s, 185 Pasadena Dr. Suite 150, was placed on the list Feb. 6, 2024. Inspection on fJune 28, 2024, scored 100.

▪ District 7 Social, 1170 Manchester St. #160, was placed on the list Aug. 21, 2023, despite scoring 97. Inspection on Dec. 21, 2023, scored 100.

▪ Dumplings Noodles, 3695 Nicholasville Rd., was placed on the list June 15, 2023. Inspections on Nov. 3 and Nov. 20, 2023, each scored 70. Inspection on Nov. 29, 2023, scored 93.

▪ Dunkin Donuts, 2213 Versailles Rd., was placed on the list April 9, 2024.

▪ Durango’s Mexican Restaurant, 2121 Richmond Rd. Ste 150, was placed on the list June 20, 2024. Latest inspection on June 20, 2024, scored 81.

▪ El Asadero Mexican Bar and Grill, 144 Rojay Dr., was placed on the list May 30, 2023, after scoring 81. Inspection on June 25, 2023, scored 94.

▪ El Cid Mexican Birrieria , 701 National Ave., was placed on the list June 28, 2024, after scoring 75. The restaurant has since closed.

▪ El Gran Tako, 340 E. New Circle Rd. Suite 100, was placed on the list on April 22, 2024.

▪ El Gran Tako, 1801 Alexandria Dr. #156, was placed on the list Nov. 8, 2021. Inspection on June 24, 2024, scored 81.

▪ El Huarache, 1316 Russell Cave Rd., was placed on the list Feb. 1, 2024, after scoring 82. Inspection on June 5, 2024, scored 97.

▪ El Patron Mexican Restaurant, 1765 Alexandria Dr., was placed on the list June 15, 2022. Inspection on Feb. 6, 2024, scored 99.

▪ El Rey de Los Pollos, 1489 Alexandria Dr., was placed on the list Nov. 29, 2023, after scoring 78. Inspection on Dec. 13, 2023, scored 92.

▪ El Rey de Mariscos, 1485-1 Alexandria Dr., was placed on the list on April 6, 2022. Inspection on Jan. 30, 2024, scored 68.

▪ El Sabor de Mexico Restaurant + Tayuena, 1505 Russell Cave Rd., was placed on the list Jan. 18, 2024, after scoring 83. Inspection on Feb. 1, 2024, scored 96.

▪ El Tenampa Restoran en Bar , 1914 Oxford Circle, was placed on the list April 26, 2024, after scoring 83.

▪ End Line Cafe , 3025 Blake James Dr., was placed on the list Aug. 2, 2024.

▪ Everest Restaurant, 1801 Alexandria Dr. Suite 192, was placed on the list April 5, 2024.

▪ Fairfield Inn & Suite, 2211 Elkhorn Rd., was placed on the list July 13, 2023. Inspection on June 11, 2024, scored 100.

▪ Fazoli’s, 2195 Richmond Rd., was placed on the list July 17, 2023, after scoring 84. Inspection on Dec. 11, 2023, scored 94.

▪ Firehouse Subs, 1781 Sharkey Way, was placed on the list March 15, 2024.

▪ Fruteria Las Veracruzanas , 133 Venture Court Suite 170, was placed on the list July 17, 2024.

▪ Golden Corral, 185 E. New Circle Rd., was placed on the list March 27, 2024.

▪ Golden Wok, 3101 Richmond Rd., was placed on the list May 3, 2024, after scoring 81.

▪ Good Foods Market & Cafe, 455 Southland Dr., was placed on the list May 22, 2024, after scoring 80 on food service. Inspection on June 5, 2024, scored 97.

▪ Grime’s Restaurant, 325 Roosevelt Blvd., was placed on the list Nov. 22, 2022, after scoring 84. Inspection on Jan. 30, 2024, scored 87.

▪ Hardee’s, 2990 Richmond Rd., was placed on the list March 20, 2023, after scoring 71. Inspection on June 20, 2024, scored 90.

▪ Highgrove at Tates Creek, 1608 Versailles Rd., was placed on the list March 29, 2024.

▪ Homestead Nursing Home, 1608 Versailles Rd., was placed on the list March 3, 2023. Inspection on Nov. 20, 2023, scored 98.

▪ Honey J’s, 1474 Anniston Dr., was placed on the list May 20, 2024, after scoring 82. Inspection on June 27, 2024, scored 97.

▪ Idle Hour Country Club, 1815 Richmond Rd., was placed on the list March 20, 2024.

▪ IHOP Restaurant, 1505 New Circle Rd., was placed on the list Nov. 6, 2023, after scoring 80. Inspection on June 18, 2024, scored 95.

▪ Independence Homes, 3057 N. Cleveland Rd., was placed on the list Jan. 30, 2024, after scoring 84.

▪ Kinder Care Learning Center, 3199 Custer Dr., was placed on the list May 12, 2023. Inspection on Jan. 17, 2024, scored 97.

▪ Koi Express, 3029 Richmond Rd., was placed on the list May 2, 2024, after scoring 81.

▪ Kroger, 2335 Nicholasville Rd., was placed on the list Oct. 16, 2023, after scoring 82 for food service. Inspection on June 26, 2024, scored 94.

▪ L8NITE, 401 S. Limestone #104, was placed on the list April 18, 2024.

▪ La Cabana , 1414 Bryan Ave., was placed on the list on Aug. 13, 2024, after scoring 80 on inspection. Inspector noted no food manager present, no biohazard response kit, hands not washed properly, no hand cleaner at lavatory or hand sink, raw animal foods improperly stored, food not date marked for discard, improper thawing of food, no hair/beard restraints, improper sanitizing, among other issues.

La Cabana, 1414 Bryan Avenue, was placed on the health department’s watch list. Charles Bertram/cbertram@herald-leader.com

▪ La Guadalupana, 1533 Eastland Parkway #8, was placed on the list Dec. 5, 2022. Inspection on June 3, 2024, scored 99.

▪ La Michoacana de Lexington, 1801 Alexandria Dr. No. 176, was placed on the list Feb. 17, 2022. Inspection on Jan. 26, 2024, scored 94.

▪ Latino Market, 306 Southland Dr., was placed on the list May 30, 2023. Inspection on June 26, 2024, scored 98.

▪ Lexington Griffin Gate Marriott Resort & Spa, 1800 Newtown Pike, was placed on the list Dec. 3, 2021. Inspection on Sept. 13, 2023, scored 100.

▪ Lexington Premier Nursing & Rehab, 2770 Palumbo Dr., was placed on the list June 9, 2023. Inspection on Feb. 12, 2024, scored 88.

▪ Logan’s Roadhouse, 1908 Pavilion Way, was placed on the list Oct. 31, 2023, after scoring 82. Inspection on Nov. 17, 2023, scored 95.

▪ Loradale Market, 6888 Russell Cave Rd., was placed on the list on Aug. 4, 2022. Inspection on Sept. 18, 2023, scored 100. Inspection on June 13, 2024, scored 99.

▪ Mad Mushroom of UK, 561 S. Broadway, was placed on the list on Aug. 16, 2022. Inspection on Dec. 20, 2023, scored 96.

▪ Mancino’s, 1590-A Leestown Rd., was placed on the list March 11, 2024.

▪ Mango Thai, 3473 Nicholasville Rd. at Fayette Mall, was placed on the list Jan. 25, 2023.

▪ Maria’s Kitchen , 805 N. Broadway, was placed on the list Oct. 1, 2024, after scoring 65. Inspector noted no food safety manager, no employee health reporting agreements, no vomit/fecal cleanup kit, employee food stored with consumer food in prep area, hand washing sink partially blocked, “unwholesome spoiled fruits, vegetables or other foods — plantains and cilantro,” food stored improperly, food in kitchen and buffet not kept cold enough, chicken nuggets and French fries on buffet not kept hot enough for safety, no time/date marking for discard, toxic chemical stored in spray bottle without identifying label, cooked tortillas stored on cloth, among other issues.

Maria’s Kitchen at 805 North Broadway was placed on the health department’s watch list. Charles Bertram/cbertram@herald-leader.com

▪ Masala Indian Cuisine, 3061 Fieldstone Way Suite 600, was placed on the list March 4, 2022. Inspection on June 28, 2024, scored 83.

▪ Mayfair Manor , 3300 Tates Creek Rd., was placed on the list Sept. 9, 2024.

▪ McDonald’s, 2483 Nicholasville Rd., was placed on the list April 10, 2024.

▪ McDonald’s , 2321 Versailles Rd., was placed on the list Aug. 27, 2024, after scoring 80. The inspector noted employee beverage and cell phone stored on food prep surfaces, hands not washed between gloving, improper sanitizing, employees observed changing time stickers without rotating food product, food help past date of expiration date, no thermometers in all refrigeration/freezer units, no hair/beard restraints where required, dirty surfaces, among other issues.

▪ Meadowthorpe Assisted Living, 171 Leestown Center Way, was placed on the list April 24, 2023. Inspection on Dec. 19, 2023, scored 99.

▪ Mexico Mi Amor, 780 N. Limestone, was placed on the list May 1, 2024, after scoring 71.

▪ Midway Food Mart, 3895 Winchester Rd., was placed on the list March 21, 2024.

▪ Minglewood, 159 N. Limestone, was placed on the list April 10, 2024.

▪ Miyako , 2547 Richmond Rd., was placed on the list June 24, 2024, after scoring 75.

▪ MOD Superfast Pizza, 2217 War Admiral Way, was placed on the list April 3, 2024.

▪ Mr Kabab , 2901 Richmond Rd 150, was placed on the list June 21, 2024, after scoring 74.

▪ Nepmart Grocery, 2350 Woodhill Dr. Suite 172, was placed on the list Dec. 7, 2023, after scoring 82. Inspection on Dec. 19, 2023, scored 91.

▪ Nortenas Latin Market , 1496 Leestown Rd. Ste. 125, was placed on the list Aug. 9, 2024.

▪ O’Hana Market , 1701 Alexandria Dr. #D, was placed on the list Sept. 16, 2024, after scoring 76. The inspector noted no vomit/fecal clean-up kit and written procedures, “cow stomach received from farm,” food stored in ripped bags, insects inside of flour, Raid in use, lack of thermometer in coolers & freezers, meat slicer unclean, unclean surfaces, no hand washing sink or three-compartment sink, waste water not disposed in approved manner, unclean surfaces and the presence of insects, among other issues. Inspector ordered flour items in market quarantined/destroyed, including 70 pounds of beef cow stomach that was thrown in the trash.

▪ Okome Asian Grill, 341 S. Limestone, was placed on the list Nov. 28, 2023, after scoring 77. Inspection on Dec. 12, 2023, scored 98.

▪ Old Chicago, 1924 Pavilion Way, was placed on the list April 26, 2024, after scoring 78.

▪ Oriental Super Market, 2220 Nicholasville Rd. Suite 118, was placed on the list Jan. 18, 2023. Inspection Dec. 14, 2023, scored 93.

▪ Pan Casero Remys, 1426 Village Dr., was placed on the list Sept. 23, 2021. Inspection on Jan. 17, 2024, scored 80. Inspection on Feb. 7, 2024, scored 100 but the health department said restaurant cannot cook meat.

▪ Panaderia Aguascalientes (Bakery), 1400 Alexandria Dr., was placed on the list Feb. 6, 2023, after scoring 81. Inspection on June 20, 2024, scored 98.

▪ Panda Cuisine , 2358 Nicholasville Rd. #115, was placed on the list Aug. 16, 2024, after scoring 79. Inspector noted person-in-charge without certified food safety manager, lack of knowledge of employee health responsibilities, improper hand washing, hand sinks unclean/inaccessible, food stored uncovered in freezers, improper food storage, potentially spoiled/dangerous chicken and Spam discarded because not kept cold enough, dish soap in unlabeled soy sauce bottle, fried wonton crisps stored in cardboard box, unclean surfaces, among other issues.

Panda Cuisine at 2358 Nicholasville Rd. #115 was place on health department watch list. Brian Simms/bsimms@herald-leader.com

Why a popular Lexington Chinese restaurant was shut down by health department

▪ Panda Garden, 3401 Nicholasville Rd., was placed on the list Oct. 5, 2023, after scoring 73. Inspection on June 25, 2024, scored 94.

▪ Papa John’s, 265 Avenue of Champions, was placed on the list Jan. 31, 2023. Inspection on June 24, 2024, scored 97.

▪ Papa John’s Pizza, 1650 Bryan Station Rd., was placed on the list Feb. 1, 2024.

▪ Papi’s Rapido , 1214 S. Broadway, was placed on the list June 20, 2024. Inspection on June 30, 2024, scored 70.

▪ Papi’s Palomar, 3901 Harrodsburg Rd. Suite 180, was placed on the list Sept. 16, 2022. Inspection on Dec. 6, 2023, scored 98.

▪ Penn Station, 1080 S. Broadway Suite 101, was placed on the list Feb. 2, 2023, after scoring 79. Inspection on June 25, 2024, scored 78.

▪ Penn Station, 2220 Nicholasville Rd., was placed on the list Feb. 25, 2022. Inspection on Dec. 20, 2023, scored 91.

▪ Penn Station, 3090 Todds Rd., was placed on the list on Nov. 4, 2020. Inspection on Nov. 16, 2023, scored 94.

▪ Pepe’s Mexican Restaurant , 3280 Eagle View Lane, was placed back on the list Sept. 25, 2024, after scoring 83. Inspector noted employee beverage stored in unauthorized area, no waste paper basket near hand washing sink, which was in poor repair, consumer ice contaminated by a partially consumed beverage stored touching the ice, food improperly stored, chicken and chorizo not kept cold enough, queso and refried beans improperly stored, among other issues.

▪ Pepper’s Mexican Grill, 4750 Hartland Parkway Suite 162, was place on the list March 13, 2024.

▪ Phillip’s Grocery, 553 S. Limestone, was placed on the list April 27, 2023. Inspection on June 21, 2024, scored 90.

▪ Pho Saigon , 555 E. New Circle Rd. Ste 162, was placed on the list Sept. 25, 2024, after scoring 83. Inspector noted vegetables and other foods improperly stored, improper sanitizing, bleach stored in bottle labeled acetone, unclean shelves and burners, among other issues.

Pho Saigon on East New Circle Rd. in Woodhill Circle Plaza has been placed on the health department’s watch list. Lexington Herald-Leader

▪ Platanito, 1388 Alexandria Dr. Suite 5, was placed on the list Oct. 9, 2023, after scoring 58. Inspection on June 20, 2024, scored 93.

▪ Popeyes Louisiana Chicken, 115 E. New Circle Rd., was placed on the list March 22, 2023, after scoring 79. Inspection on Dec. 29, 2023, scored 95.

▪ Preferida Supermarket, 1801 Alexandria Dr. #172, was placed on the list Feb. 28, 2022. Inspection on June 18, 2024, scored 86.

▪ Puccini’s Pizza, 833 Chevy Chase Place, was placed on the list June 28, 2022. Inspection on June 24, 2024, scored 96.

▪ Quality Inn, 2381 Buena Vista Rd., was placed on the list Dec. 27, 2022. Inspection on Dec. 12, 2023, scored 98.

▪ Restaurant Aguascalientes, 1400 Alexandria Dr. #A, was placed on the list March 17, 2023, after scoring 82. Inspection on Oct. 2, 2023, scored 70. Inspection on June 26, 2024, scored 95.

▪ Royal Blue Market, 1485 Leestown Rd., was placed on the list Jan. 31, 2024. Inspection on June 3, 2024, scored 99.

▪ Sabor Latino Pupusas, 1479 Boardwalk, was placed on the list April 12, 2022. Inspection on June 14, 2024, scored 99.

▪ Sam’s Hot Dogs, 4300 Winchester Rd., was placed on the list April 25, 2023. Inspection on June 3, 2024, scored 96.

▪ San Francisco Grocery, 1916 Oxford Circle, was placed on the list on Aug. 18, 2022. Inspection on June 26, 2024, scored 86.

▪ Santa Fe Taqueria, 2350 Woodhill Dr. #168, was placed on the list April 8, 2024.

▪ Save-A-Lot, 2189 Versailles Rd., was placed on the list Dec. 15, 2023, after scoring 80.

▪ Sedona Taphouse North, 1950 Newtown Pike, was placed on the list March 27, 2023. Inspection on June 5, 2024, scored 95.

▪ Selby’s Tropical Food Mart, 2339 Woodhill Dr., was placed on the list Nov. 17, 2023, after scoring 79. Inspection on June 27, 2024, scored 88.

▪ Shell, 1009 Georgetown Rd., was placed on the list June 15, 2023. Inspection on Nov. 30, 2023, scored 98.

▪ Shun Lee (former La Folie), 111 Woodland Ave., was placed on the list Oct. 25, 2022. (The health department said because La Folie/Shun Lee was not an ownership change it remains on the list.) Inspection on Aug. 23, 2023, scored 95.

▪ Speedway, 911 Beaumont Centre Parkway, was placed on the list Oct. 17, 2022. Inspection on Nov. 27, 2023, scored 98.

▪ Speedway , 2910 Tates Creek Rd., was placed on the list July 24, 2024.

▪ Speedway, 2301 Paris Pike., was placed on the list Nov. 30, 2022. Inspection on Nov. 6, 2023, scored 94.

▪ Speedway, 515 Euclid Ave., was placed on the list Dec. 11, 2023. Inspection on Dec. 18, 2023, scored 95.

▪ Speedway, 1401 Leestown Rd., was placed on the list Oct. 19, 2023. Inspection on June 25, 2024, scored 96.

▪ Speedway, 716 N. Broadway, was placed on the list March 14, 2023. Inspection on June 28, 2024, scored 87.

▪ Speedway, 803 S. Broadway, was placed on the list May 2, 2024.

▪ Subway , 2160 Sir Barton Way, was placed on the list Aug. 8, 2024.

▪ Subway, 4218 Saron Dr., was placed on the list Oct. 29, 2021. Inspection on June 13, 2024, scored 98.

▪ Sumo, 1030 S. Broadway, was placed on the list April 29, 2024, after scoring 80.

▪ Super Mercado Aguascalientes, 1424 Alexandria Dr., was placed on the list on June 8, 2023. Inspection on June 6, 2024, scored 95.

▪ Super Mercado Aguascalientes, 459 W. New Circle Rd., was placed on the list July 31, 2023, after scoring 78. Inspection on Dec. 4, 2023, scored 96.

▪ SuperMercado Superaguascalientes , 2341 Woodhill Dr., was placed on the list Sept. 24, 2024, after scoring 77. The inspector noted expired dairy under deli counter, cooked chicharrones (fried pork skin) stored in cardboard box, raw chicken and shell eggs improperly stored, no sanitizer set-up, “inspector told meat/band saws/slicers are washed with soap and water when inquiring how they are sanitized,” chicharrones with “hunks of meat” stored at room temperature, hanging pork belly stored at room temperature, manteca de puerco (pork lard), “cooled in a large vat overnight at room temperature,” foods not kept hot enough for food safety, among other issues.

▪ Sutton’s Restaurant, 2990 Richmond Rd., was placed on the list Oct. 18, 2023, after scoring 80. Inspection on Nov. 1, 2023, scored 95.

▪ Taco Stop Taqueria, 1474 Anniston Dr., was placed on the list Feb. 1, 2024, after scoring 80. Inspection on June 4, 2024, scored 100.

▪ Tacos El Potro, 2417 Nicholasville Rd., was placed on the list Feb. 1, 2024, after scoring 84. Inspection on June 25, 2024, scored 100.

▪ Taj India Indian Restaurant, 154 Patchen Dr. #68, was placed on the list Jan. 10, 2024, after scoring 84. Inspection on June 24, 2024, scored 95.

▪ Tandoor Indian, 3146 Maple Leaf Dr., was placed on the list on April 16, 2021. Inspection on Dec. 18, 2023, scored 96.

▪ Taste of Thai, 101-105 W. Main St., was placed on the list Nov. 16, 2022, after scoring 79. Inspection on June 28, 2024, scored 93.

▪ Texas Roadhouse, 3116 Richmond Rd., was placed on the list March 26, 2024. Inspection on June 25, 2024, scored 96.

▪ The Campbell House, 1375 S. Broadway, was placed on the list May 16, 2023, despite scoring 92. Inspection on Jan. 31, 2024, scored 97.

▪ The Inferno at Ethereal Brewing , 102 W. Vine St., was placed on the list June 26, 2024, after scoring 71.

The Inferno inside Ethereal Brewing Public House at 102 West Vine St. was placed on the health department’s watch list. Alex Slitz/aslitz@herald-leader.com

▪ The Peach Cobbler Factory, 561 S. Broadway, was placed on the list Oct. 31, 2023. Inspection on Nov. 1, 2023, scored 97.

▪ The Tulip Bistro & Bar, 355 Romany Rd., was placed on the list May 11, 2023, after scoring 76. Inspection on June 18, 2024, scored 97.

▪ Thoroughbred Restaurant, 1483 Leestown Rd., was placed on the list Dec. 6, 2022, after scoring 80. Inspection on Dec. 29, 2023, scored 93. The restaurant was briefly closed by the health department in October but has since reopened.

▪ Tortilleria Ramirez, 1429 Alexandria Dr., was placed on the list Feb. 14, 2022. Inspection on June 26, 2024, scored 94.

▪ Versailles Honduran and Mexican Restaurant, 1205 Versailles Rd., was placed on the list Dec. 13, 2022, after scoring 78. Inspection on Jan. 3, 2023, scored 95.

▪ Waffle House, 859 S. Broadway, was placed on the list May 18, 2022. Inspection on Dec. 14, 2023, scored 96.

▪ Wildcat Coal Lodge , 318 College View Ave., was placed on the list July 8, 2024, despite scoring 92 on June 24, 2024. The inspector noted canned food products with severe dent, improperly stored raw animal foods, improper sanitizing and employee clothing/possessions not stored properly.

Wildcat Coal Lodge, where University of Kentucky basketball players live, was placed on the health department’s watch list. Charles Bertram/cbertram@herald-leader.com

▪ Z Market #1, 1150 Versailles Rd., was placed on the list on Sept. 15, 2023, after scoring 84. Inspection on June 13, 2024, scored 96.

▪ Zaxby’s, 1772 Sharkey Way, was placed on the list on Aug. 31, 2023, after scoring 76. Inspection on Dec. 21, 2023, scored 95.

▪ Zen Sushi & Sake , 3070 Lakecrest Circle #500, was added to the list June 27, 2024, after scoring 87.

▪ Zim’s Cafe, 215 W. Main St., was placed on the list May 6, 2024, after scoring 78.

Lexington restaurant inspections: Insects in onions, food kept after discard date

Lexington restaurant inspections: Antifreeze in the kitchen, food stored in trash cans

Lexington restaurant inspections lead to tossed hot dogs, chicken & more. See the list.

Student launched late-night burger business. Why won’t UK let him have a sign?