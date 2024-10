Here is Kentucky’s most popular Halloween candy, four years running

Want to be a popular house this Halloween?

Forget the 12-foot, giant skeleton dominating your front lawn. Put the smoke machine to rest. The only thing Kentuckians need are Reese’s Cups, and lots of them.

That’s because for the fourth year in a row, CandyStore.com says the peanut butter and chocolate treat is the most popular candy to hand out to trick-or-treaters on Oct. 31.

The online retailer says it uses its 17 years of data in its study to track the most sought after candy in every state.

What is the most popular Halloween candy in Kentucky? The U.S?

According to CandyStore.com, the most popular Halloween candy to give out in Kentucky is Reese’s Cups, followed by Hot Tamales and Swedish Fish.

Swedish Fish had been No. 1 in Kentucky for three years until Reese’s Cups took the top spot in 2021.

Nationally, the CandyStore.com data says M&M’s is the most popular Halloween candy, having taken over the spot from Reese’s Cups. Also changing from last year, the amount of money consumers spend on Halloween candy this year. According to the National Retail Federation, shoppers are projected to spend $3.5 billion this year, down from last year’s $3.6 billion.

