Woodford Reserve’s latest whiskey release: ‘Tremendous way to celebrate 20 years’

Woodford Reserve ’s Master’s Collection is celebrating a milestone: The 20th release of its specially selected whiskeys.

The Versailles distillery, owned by Brown-Forman, released the first in the Master’s Collection, “Four Grain,” in 2006.

The fall 2024 release is Madeira Cask Finish, featuring Woodford Reserve bourbon finished in Madeira casks and blended with wheat whiskey.

Woodford Reserve Madiera Cask Finish is the Fall 2024 Master’s Collection special release. Woodford Reserve bourbon was aged in Madeira casks then blended with wheat whiskey. Provided

“Madeira Cask Finish is a tremendous way to celebrate 20 years of the Master’s Collection,” said master distiller Elizabeth McCall. “In 2007, Woodford Reserve was among the first bourbons to finish in wine casks. It was quite controversial at the time, but is now a common practice by other distillers. This 20th expression marks that historic milestone, with a new Madeira wine cask.”

What does Madeira Finish taste like

According to the tasting notes, the resulting whiskey has a nose of dark cherries, brown sugar and candied oranges sprinkled with clove and nutmeg. On the palate, it’s robust dried dark fruit notes of raisin and dried cranberries, fading into walnut and baking spice with a long candied walnut finish.

The fall 2024 edition of the Master’s Collection is Woodford Reserve Madeira Cask Finish. It is available at the Kentucky distillery, online and at select retailers. Provided

Where to find Woodford Reserve Madeira

This year’s version, Woodford Reserve Madeira Cask Finish, has a suggested retail price of $179.99 for a 700ml bottle. It is available at the Woodford Reserve Distillery and at select retailers nationally. It also is available online at shop.woodfordreserve.com for shipping to states where it’s legal.

