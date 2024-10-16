Open in App
    Lexington HeraldLeader

    Who's No. 1 in the latest Kentucky high school football media rankings?

    By Jared Peck,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gf90Q_0w8mJeDr00

    Below are the top 10 high school football teams in each of the six classes for the 2024 season, according to the latest (Oct. 16) poll of 16 sports journalists from around Kentucky as compiled by the Courier Journal’s Jason Frakes.

    Teams are listed with first-place votes in parentheses, records, total rankings points and last week’s position. In addition, see how Herald-Leader digital sports writer Jared Peck voted.

    Class 6A

    Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW

    1. Male (9) 6-1 149 1

    2. Trinity (6) 6-2 145 3

    3. Manual (1) 6-1 135 4

    4. St. Xavier 4-3 112 2

    5. Frederick Douglass 4-3 88 T5

    6. Ryle 5-2 85 T5

    7. Bryan Station 4-3 48 7

    8. Madison Central 5-2 37 8

    9. Oldham County 6-1 35 9

    10. North Hardin 5-2 24 10

    Others receiving votes: Barren County 9, Great Crossing 8, Meade County 3, Bullitt East 2.

    Class 5A

    Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW

    1. Cooper (15) 8-0 159 1

    2. Bowling Green (1) 6-1 143 2

    3. South Warren 6-1 122 3

    4. Highlands 6-2 114 4

    5. Woodford County 6-1 79 6

    6. Owensboro 4-3 67 7

    7. South Oldham 6-2 55 5

    8. Scott County 5-3 46 10

    9. (tie) Conner 6-2 29 9

    9. (tie) Graves County 5-2 29 8

    Others receiving votes: Pulaski County 13, Madisonville-North Hopkins 11, Atherton 8, Grayson County 5.

    Class 4A

    Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW

    1. Boyle County (15) 7-0 159 1

    2. Paducah Tilghman (1) 7-0 142 2

    3. Franklin County 7-0 129 3

    4. Corbin 6-1 108 4

    5. Covington Catholic 5-2 89 5

    6. Ashland Blazer 7-1 86 6

    7. Johnson Central 6-2 58 7

    8. Allen County-Scottsville 6-1 45 8

    9. North Oldham 5-2 23 9

    10. Greenup County 6-1 20 10

    Others receiving votes: Spencer County 7, Warren East 6, Bardstown 5, John Hardin 2, DeSales 1.

    Class 3A

    Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW

    1. Christian Academy-Louisville (10) 5-2 152 1

    2. Hart County (6) 7-0 144 2

    3. Bell County 7-1 117 4

    4. Central 4-3 114 3

    5. Belfry 5-2 96 5

    6. Rockcastle County 6-1 65 6

    7. Lloyd Memorial 6-1 55 7

    8. Union County 5-2 47 8

    9. Adair County 6-1 41 9

    10. Hancock County 7-0 39 10

    Others receiving votes: Franklin-Simpson 8, Lexington Catholic 3, Clay County 2.

    Class 2A

    Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW

    1. Owensboro Catholic (13) 7-0 156 1

    2. Beechwood (1) 7-1 136 3

    3. Lexington Christian (2) 5-2 135 2

    4. (tie) Mayfield 4-2 101 4

    4. (tie) Murray 6-1 101 5

    6. Prestonsburg 7-0 75 6

    7. Bracken County 6-1 51 7

    8. Somerset 4-3 45 8

    9. Betsy Layne 6-1 39 9

    10. Washington County 6-2 12 10

    Others receiving votes: Leslie County 10, Crittenden County 5, Knott County Central 5, Monroe County 3, Owen County 3, Caldwell County 2, Breathitt County 1.

    Class A

    Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW

    1. Campbellsville (14) 7-0 158 1

    2. Sayre 7-0 129 2

    3. Pikeville (2) 2-5 116 3

    4. Raceland 4-3 111 4

    5. Kentucky Country Day 5-2 81 5

    6. Newport Central Catholic 4-3 78 6

    7. Hazard 5-3 55 8

    8. Bishop Brossart 6-1 46 T9

    9. Bethlehem 5-2 45 T9

    10. Newport 4-2 25 7

    Others receiving votes: Paris 18, Caverna 5, Louisville Holy Cross 5, Frankfort 4, Ludlow 4.

    Voters: Steve Springer (Murray Ledger & Times), Edward Marlowe (WKDZ-FM), Mark Mathis (Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer), Micheal Compton (Bowling Green Daily News), Josh Claywell (The Kentucky Standard, LaRue County Herald News), Kendrick Haskins (WAVE-TV), Jason Frakes (The Courier Journal), James Weber (Cincinnati Enquirer), Brendan Connelly (Cincinnati Enquirer), Evan Dennison (LinkNKy.com), Jared Peck (Lexington Herald-Leader), Mike Marsee (Danville freelancer), Les Dixon (13thRegionMediaNetwork.com), Brendon Miller (Bluegrass Sports Nation), Randy White (Appalachian News-Express), James Collier (WLGC-FM).

    How @HLpreps voted

    CLASS 6A



    Rank Team
    1 Trinity
    2 Male
    3 Manual
    4 St. Xavier
    5 Frederick Douglass
    6 Ryle
    7 Oldham County
    8 Bryan Station
    9 North Hardin
    10 Madison Central

    CLASS 5A



    Rank Team
    1 Cooper
    2 Bowling Green
    3 South Warren
    4 Highlands
    5 Scott County
    6 Owensboro
    7 South Oldham
    8 Woodford County
    9 Graves County
    10 Conner

    CLASS 4A



    Rank Team
    1 Boyle County
    2 Paducah Tilghman
    3 Franklin County
    4 Covington Catholic
    5 Corbin
    6 Ashland Blazer
    7 Johnson Central
    8 Allen County-Scottsville
    9 Greenup County
    10 North Oldham

    CLASS 3A



    Rank Team
    1 Hart County
    2 Christian Academy-Louisville
    3 Bell County
    4 Hancock County
    5 Belfry
    6 Central
    7 Rockcastle County
    8 Adair County
    9 Lloyd Memorial
    10 Franklin-Simpson

    CLASS 2A



    Rank Team
    1 Owensboro Catholic
    2 Beechwood
    3 Lexington Christian
    4 Murray
    5 Mayfield
    6 Prestonsburg
    7 Somerset
    8 Bracken County
    9 Betsy Layne
    10 Leslie County

    CLASS A



    Rank Team
    1 Campbellsville
    2 Pikeville
    3 Raceland
    4 Sayre
    5 Bishop Brossart
    6 Kentucky Country Day
    7 Newport Central Catholic
    8 Hazard
    9 Bethlehem
    10 Paris
