New Maker’s Mark commemorative bottle honoring Man o’ War is hitting stores

The inaugural bottle in Maker’s Marks new “Greats of the Gate” collection is about to hit stores.

The Kentucky distillery, which has teamed up with Keeneland Racetrack to raise money for Central Kentucky non-profits, announced in April that the first bottle in the new 10-year commemorative series will honor the legendary Man o’ War.

Bottles will be on sale on Oct. 21 at select Kentucky retailers for $149.99.

Only 5,000 bottles will be available, which means fans who line up at liquor stores to get a bottle may face tough competition.

The limited edition release features an illustration by Kentucky artist Tyler Robertson with the 2024 artwork wrapping around the bottle in yellow and back, the racing colors for Man o’ War.

Each bottle comes in a box with a certificate of authenticity signed by Rob Samuels, eighth generation distiller and managing director of Maker’s Mark; Shannon Arvin, president and CEO of Keeneland Race Course; and Robertson, the artist.

All proceeds from the sales will benefit four Central Kentucky non-profits: Kentucky Harvest, Arts Center of the Bluegrass, Blue Grass Farms Charities and Kentucky Classic Arts will benefit for the first three years.

Over the next decade, sales of the special Maker’s Mark collectible bottles are expected to raise $4 million.

